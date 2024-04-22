Politics
“Congress will take away your homes and your jewelry”
New Delhi:
Amid the massive row over his remarks in Rajasthan's Banswara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today doubled down on property redistribution in the Congress, alleging that the opposition party is monitoring citizens' properties and wants to plunder them.
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, he said members of India's opposition bloc had lost all hope for the future. “They wonder why Modi is talking about a developed India, why he is talking about making India the third largest economy in the world. These people do nothing except their families and their greed for power. They are deceiving people,” a- he declared.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to warn the country against the Congress agenda. “Congress and the INDI alliance are now interested in your income, your assets,” he said. Apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said: “The Congress prince said that if they formed the government, they would investigate who earns how much, owns what wealth and how many houses. He also says the government will take control. of your property and distribute it to everyone. Their manifesto says so.
The Congress manifesto, to which the Prime Minister referred, calls for a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to provide the evidence base for affirmative action.
Under the Social Justice section, the manifesto states: “The Congress has been the most active and vocal champion of the progress of backward and oppressed classes and castes over the last seven decades. However, caste discrimination is still a reality. the SC, ST and OBC communities have yet to catch up and are still lagging behind. Even though OBC, SC and ST constitute almost 70 per cent of India's population, their representation in high-ranking professions, services and businesses. is disproportionately low. No modern, progressive society should tolerate such inequality or discrimination based on descent and the resulting denial of equal opportunities. »
The manifesto states that if elected, the Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census. “The Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the affirmative action agenda.” The manifesto says nothing about a project for the redistribution of private property.
In Aligarh, the Prime Minister reiterated his 'mangalsutra' remark, alleging that the Congress was considering changing the law and doing away with women's jewellery. “They also want to find out how much the employees have invested in fixed deposits, how many vehicles they own, how much land they own. They will conduct this investigation and seize your assets,” he said.
The Prime Minister claimed that if someone owns an ancestral house in the village and buys an apartment in the city, the Congress will take away one of the houses. “Congress will say you already own a house and you don't need another one. It's a Maoist mentality, a communist mentality, they have ruined many nations. Congress and the INDI alliance want apply this in India,” he said.
The Prime Minister's remarks in Aligarh come a day after his comments in Banswara, Rajasthan, triggered a huge controversy. Alleging that the Congress was planning to conduct a survey and redistribute private property, the Prime Minister claimed that when the Congress was in power under Dr Manmohan Singh, it claimed that Muslims had the first right to the country's wealth. “That means they will collect these goods and distribute them to people who have more children, to the infiltrators. Will your hard-earned money be given to the infiltrators? Do you accept that?” These comments, particularly references to Muslims, sparked strong criticism from the opposition.
A Congress delegation met the Election Commission of India this afternoon and demanded strict action over the Prime Minister's speech. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi told media that the prime minister had equated a community with “infiltrators” and introduced Hindu imagery in the form of “mangalsutra” references. “The Prime Minister has clearly violated the model code of conduct and targeted the Constitution,” he said, adding that it was a question of credibility of the electoral body. “The Electoral Commission is on trial,” he said.
Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said in an article on X that the Prime Minister's remarks in Rajasthan amounted to hate speech and were aimed at diverting public attention. “The country's 140 million people will not be fooled by lies. Our manifesto speaks of equality and justice for all,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-2024-lok-sabha-election-pm-doubles-down-amid-row-congress-will-take-away-your-homes-jewels-5498013
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Congress will take away your homes and your jewelry”
- North Hollywood cyclist dies after fatal crash on Oxnard Boulevard at Highway 101 Sunday evening
- Cornell's Kirst, Princeton's Gianforcaro earn Ivy Player of the Week honors
- We never stopped believing, we kept pushing and we came back again and again.”
- Haitians scramble for food, water and safety as gang violence engulfs the capital
- Donald Trump has already won his immunity case before the Supreme Court
- Do we live in Pakistan? : Actor Harshika Poonacha, her husband attacked for speaking in Kannada, lodges FIR | Bangalore News
- Purdue Manufacturing and Materials Research Institute announces new location in Indianapolis
- International Truck Names North Central International 2023 Dealer of the Year
- A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Countering tomorrow's Chinese cyberthreats requires us to prepare today
- Lyra Meteor Shower: How British Stargazers Can See the Oldest Annual Meteor Shower | Science and Technology News