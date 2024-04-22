“Congress will take away your homes and your jewelry”

Prime Minister Modi today addressed a BJP rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Amid the massive row over his remarks in Rajasthan's Banswara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today doubled down on property redistribution in the Congress, alleging that the opposition party is monitoring citizens' properties and wants to plunder them.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, he said members of India's opposition bloc had lost all hope for the future. “They wonder why Modi is talking about a developed India, why he is talking about making India the third largest economy in the world. These people do nothing except their families and their greed for power. They are deceiving people,” a- he declared.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to warn the country against the Congress agenda. “Congress and the INDI alliance are now interested in your income, your assets,” he said. Apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said: “The Congress prince said that if they formed the government, they would investigate who earns how much, owns what wealth and how many houses. He also says the government will take control. of your property and distribute it to everyone. Their manifesto says so.

The Congress manifesto, to which the Prime Minister referred, calls for a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to provide the evidence base for affirmative action.

Under the Social Justice section, the manifesto states: “The Congress has been the most active and vocal champion of the progress of backward and oppressed classes and castes over the last seven decades. However, caste discrimination is still a reality. the SC, ST and OBC communities have yet to catch up and are still lagging behind. Even though OBC, SC and ST constitute almost 70 per cent of India's population, their representation in high-ranking professions, services and businesses. is disproportionately low. No modern, progressive society should tolerate such inequality or discrimination based on descent and the resulting denial of equal opportunities. »

The manifesto states that if elected, the Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census. “The Congress will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the affirmative action agenda.” The manifesto says nothing about a project for the redistribution of private property.

In Aligarh, the Prime Minister reiterated his 'mangalsutra' remark, alleging that the Congress was considering changing the law and doing away with women's jewellery. “They also want to find out how much the employees have invested in fixed deposits, how many vehicles they own, how much land they own. They will conduct this investigation and seize your assets,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that if someone owns an ancestral house in the village and buys an apartment in the city, the Congress will take away one of the houses. “Congress will say you already own a house and you don't need another one. It's a Maoist mentality, a communist mentality, they have ruined many nations. Congress and the INDI alliance want apply this in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks in Aligarh come a day after his comments in Banswara, Rajasthan, triggered a huge controversy. Alleging that the Congress was planning to conduct a survey and redistribute private property, the Prime Minister claimed that when the Congress was in power under Dr Manmohan Singh, it claimed that Muslims had the first right to the country's wealth. “That means they will collect these goods and distribute them to people who have more children, to the infiltrators. Will your hard-earned money be given to the infiltrators? Do you accept that?” These comments, particularly references to Muslims, sparked strong criticism from the opposition.

A Congress delegation met the Election Commission of India this afternoon and demanded strict action over the Prime Minister's speech. Party leader Abhishek Singhvi told media that the prime minister had equated a community with “infiltrators” and introduced Hindu imagery in the form of “mangalsutra” references. “The Prime Minister has clearly violated the model code of conduct and targeted the Constitution,” he said, adding that it was a question of credibility of the electoral body. “The Electoral Commission is on trial,” he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said in an article on X that the Prime Minister's remarks in Rajasthan amounted to hate speech and were aimed at diverting public attention. “The country's 140 million people will not be fooled by lies. Our manifesto speaks of equality and justice for all,” he said.