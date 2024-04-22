“Together we can bring the country out of crises,” Rana Sanaullah tells Imran Khan





PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. APP/Reuters/File Sanaullah asks Imran to take the matter to a logical conclusion. This by-poll blamed PML-N voters, the former security czar said. I did not say that we wanted an agreement with the founder of the PTI: leader of the PML-N.

Extending a reconciliation offer to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that together they could pull the country out of the crisis.

His remarks come as the cash-strapped country faces multiple challenges simultaneously, including economic and political crises and a sharp rise in terrorism.

In a bid to manage state affairs, the PML-N-led government recently made a formal request to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another bailout package in the range of $6-8 billion under the Extended Financing Facility (EFF). with the possibility of an increase through climate finance.

Speaking on Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, senior PML-N leader urged the PTI founder to come to the table as the country's fragile economy could not bear the escalating tensions policies and the politics of protests and agitation.

He asked Khan to take the matter to a logical conclusion. The former interior minister said the PTI founder was not even ready to sit down or talk with anyone.

Sanaullah said that they were in the system and in parliament since they had won the elections.

Referring to the results of Sunday's by-elections, the PML-N leader said: PTI supporters and voters did not come out of their homes because of his [Imran Khan] stubbornness.

These by-elections put a strain on their voters, Sanaullah said.

The ruling PML-N, according to unofficial and inconclusive results, won at least two of the five seats in the National Assembly, while also winning 10 of the 16 seats in the provincial legislatures.

The Pakistan People's Party, the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Ittehad Sunni Council, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid won one seat each in the provincial assemblies.

Meanwhile, Adnan Afzal Chattha of PML-N won PP-36 Wazirabad seat from Fayyaz Chattha of PTI.

Talking about his party's success in the Punjab by-elections, Sanaullah said the PML-N's performance remained better in Punjab in all aspects.

Clarifying his remarks yesterday, the PML-N leader said he did not say he wanted a deal with the PTI founder.

A day earlier, PML-N Punjab president had said Khan's release was not a big issue if PTI leaders held talks.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said the PTI founder had been convicted by the court and apologized for any comments.

The pre-election convictions against Khan benefited the PTI in the elections, he claimed.

Verbal accusations prove nothing, added the PML-N leader.

