Donald Trump is the subject of a song about wrecks





Following the release of Pearl Jam's new album, “Dark Matter,” frontman Eddie Vedder revealed the reason behind the political song “Wreckage.”

Speaking to Britain's Sunday Times, Vedder said of the song: “There's a guy in America who keeps saying he didn't lose the election, and people are echoing and amplifying that message as if it were true. Trump is desperate. I don't think there's ever been a candidate more desperate to win, just to stay out of jail and avoid bankruptcy. It's all on the line, and he's playing the victim – at least they're doing this to me, otherwise they would do it to you – but you didn't falsify your tax records. You don't have classified information in your basement. The song therefore says: let's not allow ourselves to be separated by a single person, and especially not by a person without any good cause.

Asked if Trump's time had passed, Vedder replied: “I can't wait.” Most thoughtful people are suffering from some degree of post-traumatic stress these days.

Of the group's meteoric rise, particularly when their second album “Vs” set sales records in 1993, Vedder said: “We didn't know how to behave. We didn't know how to handle what we were going through. It's certainly not something we were able to celebrate. In fact, it was quite terrifying.

The band also had a battle with Ticketmaster on the grounds that they were monopolizing concert ticketing, leading to a lull in concerts for them. They resumed touring when Neil Young took them on as his backing band for the 1995 album “Mirror Ball.”

“Seeing someone who was on the other side of it all, carrying on despite everything, made us realize that nothing we were going through really mattered,” Vedder told the Sunday Times. “Neil is dynamic, he moves quickly and, more than anyone I have met, he is always in touch with his muse. I wish we could have handled our success with more grace, but at the same time our response was genuine and watching Neil in action helped us see the value.

“Dark Matter” is available to stream now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/music/global/pearl-jam-eddie-vedder-donald-trump-wreckage-dark-matter-1235977926/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos