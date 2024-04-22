Carrie Johnson is a tanned beach girl as she stuns in nautical outfit





Carrie Johnson is best known for being the wife of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris, but she's also considered a fashionista, and we love to see what topics she gets into next. WATCH: Boris and Carrie announce the birth of their baby Although she is a lover of designer labels, favoring dresses from the royally beloved brand The Vampire's Wife and carrying the same Grace Hann handbag as the Princess of Wales, she also shops in more accessible stores, and luxury retailer LKBennett is there with some of it. favorites. © Carrie JohnsonInstagram Carrie Johnson on vacation looked chic in her LK Bennett dress This weekend, the mother of Wilfred, Frank and Romy shared an “Outfit of the Day” post on her Instagram Stories page, showing her sporting the nautical dress of her dreams. Carrie's dress is from LK Bennett Known as LKBennett's 'Beautiful Blue and Cream Striped Cotton Sundress', Dress 299 is a stunning style, featuring a large collar, belted waist and super flattering midi cut. The website says of the style: “A chic summer dress that takes inspiration from nautical style, the beautiful Beau is destined for glamorous destinations. It is made from cool cotton with blue and cream stripes and has a wide scalloped collar with tie details, a fabric-covered buckle belt and a midi trapeze skirt. Wear it with a pair of leather sandals and a basket bag.” Swoon! The former PR girl said of the model: “This dress from @lkbennettlondon has become my new favorite. Such a soft cotton style with a beautiful sailor collar.” Carrie paired it with cream backless loafers and wore her blonde locks in a simple bun. So Chic. We predict it will fly off the shelves because after all, Carrie has already put a few dresses on the map in the past. © Getty Carrie Johnson looked stunning in her Ghost dress in 2019 This isn't the first time Carrie has impressed people with her wardrobe. In 2019, when she was known as Carrie Symonds, she stepped out in a stunning Ghost dress, known as 'Luella', as she supported her then partner Boris at Downing Street as he became Prime Minister. Buyers went crazy for her floral number 120 and it sold out immediately. The power of politics, eh?

