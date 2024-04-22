Turkey, Iraq, UAE and Qatar sign $20 billion transport deal during Erdogan's visit

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Baghdad in nearly 13 years on Monday, when he signed an agreement between Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on a major transport project linking Iraq to Europe.

Erdogan met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Soudani in the Iraqi capital, the first stop of his one-day visit to Iraq, which also took him to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will mark a new turning point in relations between the two countries, Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Sudan.

The highlight of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the so-called development road project between Turkish and Iraqi officials as well as representatives of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar and the Emirates stand out as two potential sponsors of the estimated $20 billion transport link stretching 1,275 kilometers (792 miles) from Iraq's oil-rich southern province of Basra. oil, to Turkey via road and rail.

During the visit, Iraq and Turkey also signed a joint cooperation strategic framework agreement with the aim of paving the way for increased collaboration on several issues, in addition to 24 memorandums of understanding covering various areas , including energy, trade and water sharing.

Soudani told reporters that under the framework agreement on water sharing of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, a long-standing point of dispute between Ankara and Baghdad, the two countries would implement joint projects, including the modernization of Iraqi irrigation systems.

The agreement will last 10 years and will guarantee the joint and equitable management of water resources, he added. Iraqi authorities have long blamed Turkey's dams on rivers for causing falling water levels on the Iraqi side, worsening the country's drought problem. Ankara says Iraqi authorities must shut down their country's irrigation technology for more efficient water use.

Sajad Jiyad, a Baghdad-based political analyst and fellow at the Century Foundation, called the visit a good start. The project signing ceremony, I think, showed the high-level interest in this project and that all four countries are very keen to get the project off the ground as quickly as possible, he told Al-Monitor.

Erdogan's visit comes after the Iraqi government, in a surprise move, partially granted a long-standing Turkish demand in March by banning the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Based in the mountains of northern Iraq, these outlaw militants have fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since the early 1980s and are considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and Iran. 'European Union.

Security facade

Turkey's ongoing series of military operations, dubbed Claw Lock, against PKK positions in northern Iraq, which began in 2019, has also caused tensions between Ankara and Baghdad. Baghdad claims that Turkey's military presence and its operations on Iraqi soil violate the country's sovereignty.

Analysts say Baghdad's ban on the PKK reflects the Iraqi central government's desire to have a greater say in Turkish operations.

Ahead of last week's visit, Turkey's Defense Ministry reaffirmed its determination to expand its military operations in northern Iraq. Ankara is also seeking to establish a joint operational center with Baghdad.

Speaking at the news conference, Erdogan reiterated his country's demand for Iraq to designate the militant group as a terrorist organization. Soudani reiterated that his government would not allow Iraqi soil to be used for attacks against a neighboring country.

The last time Erdogan visited Iraq was in 2011. Bilgay Duman, coordinator of Iraq studies at the Center for Middle East Studies, an Ankara-based think tank, believes that the long hiatus between the Turkish president's visits stems from political differences and security disagreements.

Turkey and Iraq were, in some sense, supporting different sides in the Syrian civil war, Duman told Al-Monitor. While Turkey has supported Syrian rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad's government, Iraq's central government has taken a closer stance with the Syrian regime as well as its allies Iran and Russia, according to Duman. This is due to Iran's growing influence in Iraq, he stressed.

But after the 2021 elections, the Iraqi central government began seeking a more balanced foreign policy, and Turkey presents itself as one of the countries that will help it ensure this balanced policy, he added.

This developing story has been updated since initial publication.