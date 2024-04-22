Expect China to Use US TikTok Ban to Justify All Kinds of Crackdowns

Ban TikTok for Real This Time: Saturday, the House pass bills that will send large sums of aid to Israel ($26 billion), Ukraine ($60 billion) and Taiwan ($8 billion), as well as a long-standing measure aimed at forcing the sale of the video application TikTok.

The legislation will now need to be approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

TikTok's ban will likely be contested. “This is an unprecedented agreement reached between the Republican President and President Biden,” declaredMichael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy, in a memo to the company's U.S. staff. “The moment the bill is signed, we will go to court for a legal challenge.”

China's internet regulator/censor, the Cyberspace Administration, has taken note of developments on the TikTok bill, which would ban the Chinese company from operating in the United States or force the sale of the app to an American owner within a tight deadline. Forcing assignment presents some problems, to know that the proprietary algorithm and source code would likely fail to convey upon purchase, rendering the application… virtually useless.

Not to be outdone by U.S. lawmakers, the Chinese government on Friday ordered Meta-owned WhatsApp and Threads to be taken down. drawn from the Apple App Store for “national security concerns” (of course). “A person briefed on the situation said the Chinese government found inflammatory content on WhatsApp and Threads about Chinese President Xi Jinping that violated the country's cybersecurity laws.” reportsThe New York Times.WhatsApp is little used compared to WeChat (owned by the Chinese company Tencent). But for Apple, which had anticipated this to some extent and already started moving its supply chain overseas after having been quite accommodating The fact that the Chinese Communist Party has been caught in the crosshairs for many years is a harbinger of more to come.

This type of justification can always be found if one looks closely, and this is certainly the case with Chinese censors. But beware of the coming internet wars and the use of the US ban on TikTok as justification for all sorts of crackdowns.

Free and open internet? “A Russian opposition blogger,Alexander Gorbunovposted on social media last month that Russia could use the move to shut down services like YouTube,” argues The New York Times'David McCabe. “I don't think it is necessary to say loudly that when Russia blocks YouTube, it will justify it precisely with this decision of the United States,” Gorbunov said.

The Xi regime in China and the Vladimir Putin regime in Russia, of course, feel quite comfortable launching whatever cheap attacks they can against American lawmakers; if they want to suppress internet freedoms, they can and will, without excuse. But the TikTok bill is certainly an escalation, and it undermines America's long-standing rhetorical commitment to a Free and open internetor the Internet as a “global free trade zone”, in the words of former President Bill Clinton.

Scenes from New York:Today is my birthday! And on Saturday, I went out with friends (including a total of three babies, who were incredibly well behaved) to eat crab in Chinatown. After that we went to an event in a basement on East Broadway where the books were trying to teach my toddler that rules are for breakup! Slightly better than Children's books by Ibram X. Kendibut not by much.

QUICK SHOTS

New York has just adopted the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which provides $30 million per year to encourage the hiring of new local journalists. “The late addition to the $237 billion budget allows eligible media outlets to receive a 50 percent refundable credit for the first $50,000 of a journalist's salary, up to a total of $300,000 per media outlet. ” reportsPolicy.I think it would be fun to troll legislators by being one of the beneficiaries of this program and then choosing to be the most aggressive snoop there ever was, digging through trash. their records, making them regret the day they were born, etc.

Trends in tubal ligation and vasectomy Since Dobbs. Will this decision by the Supreme Court, which led to the return of abortion in the states (and many states have chosen to introduce repressive measures), ultimately lead to a drop in the fertility rate?

Children in primary schools across Poland were released hindrances of duties.

The protests in Columbia guestan Orthodox rabbi on campus sent this message to students:

In response to “horrific” scenes of anti-Semitic harassment on and around campus, Columbia/Barnard's Orthodox rabbi sent a WhatsApp message this morning to more than 290 Jewish students recommending that they return home until they are safe again on campus: pic.twitter.com/uqAntEICLv – Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 21, 2024

The Cass study, a four-year review of evidence on gender transitions in children that led the UK's National Health Service to significantly change its guidelines, is not big enough to Scientific Americanto cover, apparently: