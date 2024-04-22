Politics
Indonesia's highest court confirms Prabowos' presidential victory, rejects rivals' fraud claims
Otto Hasibuan, Prabowo's lawyer, said the decision represented a victory for all Indonesians and reiterated that the former military leader hoped to take office in October.
Representatives for the two former candidates said they would respect the court's decision.
The court's decision confirmed the status quo, which is not surprising, said Ian Wilson, a senior researcher at the Indo-Pacific Research Center at Murdoch University in Perth.
The outcome of the court's decision shows how the Widodos government was able to maneuver within the very large legal loopholes that exist and do exactly what it was accused of, but in a way that the court could not determine that This was a violation of its obligations. regulations, he added.
Anies and Ganjar, who received about 25 percent and 16 percent of the vote respectively, also claimed that Widodo had used his influence to support Prabowos' campaign by mobilizing regional officials and welfare programs.
This included distributing cash and basic food items such as rice and oil to encourage voters to turn to Prabowo, who won the election with 58 percent of the vote.
The Prabowo and Widodos administrations have repeatedly rejected these allegations.
The rival camps also alleged that the rules were unfairly changed in October to allow Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become Prabowo's running mate.
Although it acknowledged the ethics violation, the court ruled Monday that it found no evidence of nepotism behind the decision allowing Gibran to run.
The difficulty for the court in admitting that there might be a problem was that it would have to overturn and contradict [its] own previous decision, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a policy analyst at the Jakarta-based National Research and Innovation Agency.
So this decision almost seems like a repeat of what happened in October.
Dissenting opinions
Analysts said the ruling's results were largely predictable and that the dissenting opinions of three of the panel's eight judges were an interesting development.
One of the dissenting voices came from Justice Arief Hidayat, who argued that the president and state agencies lacked neutrality during the electoral process.
It was interesting to see the court question the president's position, something one might not expect during the days when his brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, headed the court, Wasisto said.
According to Titi Anggraini, a legal scholar from the University of Indonesia, dissenting opinions have weakened the legitimacy of the results and will always leave a feeling of controversy in society.
The three judges who expressed a dissenting opinion recall the problems of this election and raise concerns about the future of maintaining fair, free, honest, fair, equal and democratic elections, as required by the country's constitution dating back from 2007. 1945.
Analysts say the court ruling will also shed light on the conduct of Indonesia's local and regional elections in the future. While courts may be more aware of how state resources might be used to influence voters, it might also be difficult to review the use of such tactics on a more local level.
“They may not have broken the regulations, but, as the dissenting opinions pointed out, things were not done in a spirit of honesty and openness, and that is what I consider this election to be a disaster,” Wilson said.
It's almost certain we see the same thing [methods] is used again and again, which is bad for democracy in Indonesia, he said.
As the Constitutional Court's decisions are final and binding, Prabowo's two rival candidates no longer have any possibility of contesting the election result. But the fact that the decision was not unanimous could offer some vindication to their camps and their supporters.
What [the rival camps] It's unclear at this time whether it's possible to move forward politically, but they will view it as a moral victory even if the status quo has been maintained, Wilson said.
|
