Trump's secret trial: Key takeaways from opening statements | Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump was confronted Monday with the unsavory details of his alleged attempt to illegally influence the 2016 election by concealing his secret payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, as the first criminal trial of a former US president s opened in New York.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, with the secret payments filed as legal fees to cover up the affair just weeks before the election.

Here are the key takeaways from the start of the trial:

1. Prosecutors immediately focused on the 2016 election

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office outlined early in its opening statements that Trump committed one crime, falsifying records, as part of a second crime, to violate campaign finance laws, which which would elevate minor offenses to the rank of crimes.

The prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, presented to the jury that Trump's capture and kill plan with the National Enquirer was entirely intended to help the Trump 2016 campaign.

Colangelo argued that there were three parts to the alleged plot: that the National Enquirer would provide positive coverage, that the National Enquirer would attack political opponents, and that the National Enquirer would act as the eyes and ears of the campaign to detect and remove negative stories.

This case concerns a criminal conspiracy and fraud. The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Then he covered up that conspiracy by lying in his business records in New York, over and over again, Colangelo said.

2. Trump seemed uncomfortable

During much of Colangelo's opening statement, Trump appeared uncomfortable in his seat, frowning as the unsavory details of the alleged affair with Daniels and his boasts about grabbing women's genitals in the infamous Access Hollywood tape were read to the jury.

But part of the Access Hollywood tape that was played verbatim when Trump remarked that he could grab women by the pussy caused Trump to frown deeper and fidget in his seat. The next six weeks should be a test for Trump to keep his cool.

3. Trump's lawyer erred

Todd Blanche, Trump's lead lawyer, attempted to present several themes to the jury, but his arguments sometimes seemed to blur together and were difficult to follow.

The point Blanche was trying to make was that Trump had nothing to do with the secret payments and how it was all arranged because Trump left it to his former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen.

Blanche also suggested that Trump did nothing wrong in trying to influence the 2016 election, in part because catch-and-kill programs are not illegal. Entering into a nondisclosure agreement is perfectly legal, Blanche said.

But other parts of his opening statement seemed bizarre. Blanche tried to portray Trump as just a family man, which was at odds with the affair allegations. And Blanche once added that Trump was a man like him, oddly enough, without any subsequent statement.

Blanche also found some of her statements refuted after the judge sustained prosecutors' objections, including over claims that Cohen had previously lied in court and that Trump did everything on the advice of a lawyer.

