Politics
Posh Spice at 50 and calls for 'Met chief' to resign
THE Sunday Telegraph tops calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to resign after one of his officers accused a man of being “openly Jewish” at a pro-Palestinian protest.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden reportedly admitted the police “had an extremely difficult job” – but suggested the Met had “disrespected” Jews. In a separate article in the Telegraph, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman argues Sir Mark must go. She says there is “too much fear and even more favoritism” in the way the Met polices pro-Palestinian protests.
Write in the Sunday Times, the man who was warned he might be arrested, Gideon Falter, says Sir Mark must leave because he has lost control of the streets. Mr. Falter says: “Central London is not just a no-Jews zone, but a Jewish-free zone, patrolled by the police. »
According to the ObserverThe Labor Party is launching a new campaign to win over Tory-supporting pensioners ahead of local elections in England next month. The newspaper says the party has detected concern among older people about the impact a Tory tax cut promise could have on pensions and the NHS. Senior Labor figures believe Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made a huge mistake when he said his party wanted to abolish national insurance contributions.
Union leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote an article in the Telegraph, saying he is proud to be English and that his party will celebrate St. George's Day on Tuesday “with enthusiasm”. The newspaper suggests the article constitutes a bold attempt to outwit conservatives on the issue of national identity. It is also described as a “slap in the face” towards members of his own party, who have criticized Labor's use of patriotic symbols in its campaign.
Writing in the Sunday Express, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins are defending the government's plan to tackle what they call “sick note culture”. They believe it is unacceptable that large numbers of people are regularly being left out of work and not given the opportunity to discuss adjustments that could be put in place to help them continue their work.
Furthermore, L'Express says the Ministry of the Interior prepares a list of 200 asylum seekers who will be on the first deportation flight to Rwanda. The newspaper said more than 24,000 people had been informed that their removal was being considered.
Sunday people and Sunday Mirror says Climate change activists from the group Just Stop Oil are plotting to cause misery to thousands of holidaymakers this summer. According to reports, they are preparing to storm airports across the UK and Europe, clinging to runways and boarding jets. The Mirror claims an undercover journalist heard about the plans at a meeting attended by die-hard campaigners.
And the The Sunday mail says the king plans to attend Royal Ascot in June, despite his cancer treatment. The newspaper said he told courtiers he wanted to honor his late mother, who only missed one Ascot during her 70-year reign. The Mail says he may also attend Trooping the Color.
