Posh Spice at 50 and calls for 'Met chief' to resign

Ending this bloody shame headlines the Sunday Times, with the last two words underlined in bright red. The newspaper is campaigning for compensation for victims of the tainted blood scandal. It says more than 180 senior politicians, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, support him. The newspaper also boasts an in-depth interview with Victoria Beckham, after her 50th birthday earlier this week. [BBC]

Posh Spices 50th also features on the front page of the Sunday Express. But the newspaper is talking about an article according to which the Interior Ministry is preparing a list of the first migrants to board a flight to Rwanda. The newspaper, which has long supported the government in its plans to process asylum requests in the African country, says the flights are “ready to take off”. [BBC]

The Mail on Sunday also features Victoria Beckham as it promotes its own two-page cover story from the star's birthday party (where apparently her Spice Girls bandmates “finally got together”). Elsewhere on the front page, the newspaper uses the word “embattled” about Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner, amid other revelations about her property records. Ms Rayner has previously denied any wrongdoing regarding her property sales and payment of capital gains tax. [BBC]

The Sunday Telegraph reports that there have been calls for Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley to resign. The newspaper says former interior minister Suella Braverman is among those calling for his resignation. This is the second day of newspaper coverage of accusations of anti-Semitism facing the Met. [BBC]

Some showbiz gossip makes the front page of the Sunday Mirror. The newspaper says Simon Cowell plans to bridge a rift between him and former X-Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, after they publicly criticized him during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. [BBC]

The Sun on Sunday publishes a story about Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman, who has previously gone public with the fact that her two children were fathered by England footballer Kyle Walker. The newspaper says she will take both children to see Walker play at this summer's European Championships, although it says Walker's wife, Annie Kilner, also plans to attend the tournament with their four children. [BBC]

The Daily Stars Sunday show tells the story of an unfortunate nudist, who almost had his tail pecked off by a seagull. The title is accompanied by a simulated photo of a seagull carrying a sausage in its mouth – a very large saveloy sausage. [BBC]

THE Sunday Telegraph tops calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to resign after one of his officers accused a man of being “openly Jewish” at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden reportedly admitted the police “had an extremely difficult job” – but suggested the Met had “disrespected” Jews. In a separate article in the Telegraph, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman argues Sir Mark must go. She says there is “too much fear and even more favoritism” in the way the Met polices pro-Palestinian protests.

Write in the Sunday Times, the man who was warned he might be arrested, Gideon Falter, says Sir Mark must leave because he has lost control of the streets. Mr. Falter says: “Central London is not just a no-Jews zone, but a Jewish-free zone, patrolled by the police. »

According to the ObserverThe Labor Party is launching a new campaign to win over Tory-supporting pensioners ahead of local elections in England next month. The newspaper says the party has detected concern among older people about the impact a Tory tax cut promise could have on pensions and the NHS. Senior Labor figures believe Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made a huge mistake when he said his party wanted to abolish national insurance contributions.

Union leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote an article in the Telegraph, saying he is proud to be English and that his party will celebrate St. George's Day on Tuesday “with enthusiasm”. The newspaper suggests the article constitutes a bold attempt to outwit conservatives on the issue of national identity. It is also described as a “slap in the face” towards members of his own party, who have criticized Labor's use of patriotic symbols in its campaign.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins are defending the government's plan to tackle what they call “sick note culture”. They believe it is unacceptable that large numbers of people are regularly being left out of work and not given the opportunity to discuss adjustments that could be put in place to help them continue their work.

Furthermore, L'Express says the Ministry of the Interior prepares a list of 200 asylum seekers who will be on the first deportation flight to Rwanda. The newspaper said more than 24,000 people had been informed that their removal was being considered.

Sunday people and Sunday Mirror says Climate change activists from the group Just Stop Oil are plotting to cause misery to thousands of holidaymakers this summer. According to reports, they are preparing to storm airports across the UK and Europe, clinging to runways and boarding jets. The Mirror claims an undercover journalist heard about the plans at a meeting attended by die-hard campaigners.

And the The Sunday mail says the king plans to attend Royal Ascot in June, despite his cancer treatment. The newspaper said he told courtiers he wanted to honor his late mother, who only missed one Ascot during her 70-year reign. The Mail says he may also attend Trooping the Color.

