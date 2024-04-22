Turkish President Erdoan reiterates his support for Hamas





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said during a speech broadcast live on April 17, 2024 on the AK Party's YouTube channel that since October 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with the unconditional support of the West, and he claimed that Israel overtook Hitler “a long time ago.” He reiterated his previous position that Hamas is a resistance group and not a terrorist organization, and he compared it to the Turkish National Forces during the country's national struggles. He asserted that many of the coup attempts in Turkey were aimed at breaking Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause, adding that Turkey would continue to courageously support the struggle for Palestinian independence. Erdoan: “Dear brothers and sisters, since October 7, the terrorist State of Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank. With the unconditional support it receives from the West, it is recklessly and spoiledly maintaining a massacre that even today it is a shame in history. […] “This weekend the leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest again. We will discuss many things. Don't forget that September 12 [1980] the coup took place after the Jerusalem rally in Konya. Remember that on February 28 [1997] the coup took place after the night of Jerusalem in Sincan. Do not forget that the operation carried out against [Turkey’s intelligence agency] MIT, the attempted coup of December 17-25 [2013]and July 15 [2016] The treasonous acts of the perfidious FET organization, which serves Zionism, were all committed to shatter our sensitivity to the Palestinian cause. […] “When no one in the world could express themselves [this way]we came out and said that Hamas is a resistance group and not a terrorist organization. […] “Here I say it very openly and clearly: Hamas is what the National Forces were during [Turkey’s] national struggle. […] “Brothers and sisters, they killed 14,000 children! They have long surpassed Hitler. Despite those who ignore the deaths of 14,000 children and try to curry favor with Israel by calling Hamas a terrorist organization, we will continue to support with courage and in all aspects the struggle for the independence of Palestine. Crowd: “Down with Israel! Down with Israel! Down with Israel! Down with Israel!”

