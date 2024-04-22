Trump Hush-Money Trial Opens – The New York Times





Monday marked another key moment in Donald J. Trump's criminal trial: opening statements, during which the former president quietly listened to the prosecution's allegations of crimes, and the defense's counterargument that he was a simple man, wrongly accused.

The jury that will decide Mr. Trump's case focused intently on the statements, which marked the start of presenting what will be weeks of testimony and other evidence, all in a tense courtroom of Lower Manhattan.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mr Trump, 77, is once again accused of falsifying 34 business records in an attempt to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the election of 2016. Ms. Daniels, who may testify, claims that she and Mr. Trump had a sexual relationship in 2006, a claim the former president denies.

Mr. Trump has also denied all 34 criminal charges, calling them orchestrated by Democrats; if convicted, the former president faces probation or up to four years in prison.

Here are five takeaways from the fifth day of Mr. Trump's trial:

The prosecution has a big story to tell.

The accusations against Mr. Trump may seem bland. Falsifying business records doesn't exactly set the heart racing, but the prosecution made clear Monday that it plans to paint a much broader picture.

Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor, presented a story in his opening statement that touched on tabloid journalism, sordid affairs and secretly recorded phone calls. Jurors will likely be told about events that took place in posh hotel rooms, Trump Tower and even the Oval Office. And the issues? The Presidency.

All of this suggests the case will keep jurors awake for the roughly six weeks it is expected to last. Indeed, when asked if they wanted paper and pens to take notes, more than half of the people in the jury box (12 jurors and six alternates) raised their hands.

The defense wants to destroy the prosecution's witnesses.

Mr. Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, used his opening statement to characterize Mr. Trump's actions leading up to this case as trivial matters, and said Mr. Trump was defending himself at trial, just like everyone else. of us. would do.

He argued that the use of a non-disclosure agreement that Ms. Daniels signed after receiving payment was typical among the rich and famous and was nothing illegal. He said there was nothing wrong with trying to influence an election, adding: It's called democracy.

Todd Blanche, Mr. Trump's lawyer, said there was nothing illegal about the former president's actions. Credit… Pool photo by Mark Peterson

Mr. Blanche also attacked Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former lawyer and fixer. He said Mr. Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance crimes in 2018, was a criminal who could not be trusted. He added that Ms. Daniels was prejudiced against Mr. Trump and was living off his story about the sexual encounter.

He called the heart of the prosecution's case 34 pieces of paper not involving Mr. Trump.

Trump remained silent during the abbreviated court day.

As Mr. Trump entered the courtroom on Monday, he spoke to reporters for about three minutes and lambasted a range of perceived enemies, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and the judge in a recent civil fraud case that resulted in a $454 million settlement. judgment against him.

But Mr. Trump’s demeanor during his opening statements showed that he understood the gravity of the moment.

Mr. Trump made no outbursts during his opening statement, although he occasionally showed displeasure: he shook his head slightly at arguments that he had orchestrated a scheme to corrupt the presidential election, then more forcefully when prosecutors said he was guilty of crimes.

During his own camp's opening statement, Mr. Trump stood largely still and expressionless, staring at his lawyer, Mr. Blanche. Mr. Trump's demeanor was muted compared to his volatility in his previous Manhattan court appearances.

But at the end of the trial day, Mr. Trump took his favorite spot in front of a television camera in the hallway and spoke for more than nine minutes, once again attacking the prosecutor's case as unfair.

David Pecker made his living from celebrity news. Now he's making headlines.

Prosecutors' first witness was David Pecker, the longtime publisher of the National Enquirer. He took to the stand and quickly gave a lesson in the methods of tabloid journalism, including buying stories worth more than $10,000 that he had to approve and the importance of putting a famous face on the foreground.

The only thing that mattered was the magazine cover, Mr. Pecker testified.

David Pecker, the longtime publisher of the National Enquirer, was the first witness. Credit… Marion Curtis/Reuters

During about 30 minutes of testimony, Mr. Pecker also revealed trade secrets about sourcing, saying hotel workers and limousine drivers could be a source of information on the rich and famous .

He seemed at ease: laughing at the prosecutor's jokes, and sometimes speaking directly to the jury a few feet away.

We were moving straight ahead.

During the final five days of the trial, the judge overseeing the case, Juan M. Merchan, showed he was committed to ensuring this trial proceeded on schedule. He appears serious about keeping his word to jurors that the trial will last six weeks.

Monday, truncated by a dental emergency among the jurors and the Passover holiday, he decided to start with the first witness, Mr. Pecker, even though he had only half an hour left on his schedule.

On Tuesday, the court will first consider a prosecution motion to hold Mr. Trump in contempt over recent comments they say violated a silence order intended to prevent him from attacking trial participants and their families.

Next, Mr. Pecker will continue to testify, likely diving deeper into the catch-and-kill system used to buy and cover up unflattering stories, a central part of the prosecution's narrative.

Court will end even earlier, at 2 p.m., for the continuation of the Passover celebration, then will have its weekly break on Wednesday.

But there is no indication that as the weeks go by, Judge Merchan will let the pace slow down.

