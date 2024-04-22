The lack of strategic seriousness of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The deep and long-lasting divisions between Europe and the United States over how best to deal with China are once again on full display. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to land in China on April 24. Before landing, he threatened to take tough action if Beijing did not stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine by sending weapons-related technology to the Kremlin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, packed up a trip to China much more conciliatory in its tone and in its approach which leaves Germany, and by extension Europe, at the risk of appearing alarmingly naive in the face of the economic and security challenges posed by China.

Blinkens' visit follows a period of improving relations between the United States and China. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a productive meeting in Woodside, California, in November 2023, followed by a follow-up phone call this month. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited Beijing in early April. New channels of communication at ministerial level have stabilized a relationship that only last year seemed in danger of spiraling out of control. Yellen is now speaking with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on economic issues, while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is speaking with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The White House considers the latter path particularly successful, in part because Wang now combines the dual role of foreign policy chief of the government and the Chinese Communist Party. This allows for more streamlined communication compared to when these roles were split in two.

Despite this, the American approach remains fundamentally competitive. Much like Blinken brandishing warnings about Ukraine upon her arrival this week, Yellen also peppered her trip with harsh comments about what she described as China's unfair manufacturing practices.

Scholz's approach was markedly different and not in a good way. This was evident from the moment the details of his delegation were revealed. There are high-ranking figures in Germany who have a strategic and uncompromising view of China, including Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. But neither were in Beijing. Instead, Scholz took ministers in areas such as agriculture, which prioritize close cooperation with Beijing, alongside a group of industrial CEOs promoting Sino-German trade and investment.

He also refused to give a major preparatory speech. Indeed, Scholz has said remarkably little in public about issues that touch on critical European economic and security interests, from China's support for Russia to the growing risks of industrial overcapacity. The Chinese media were naturally delighted. I would describe the media coverage as exuberant, as Rhodium Group China advisor Noah Barkin said. wrote following the trip. Clearly, there is a feeling that China has dodged a bullet.

Scholz's approach is rooted in perceptions of German economic interests. These situations have worsened considerably over the past year. Speaking at the National People's Congress in early March, Xi demanded that China launch a new quality productive forces code to invest huge sums in advanced manufacturing, including electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries , in order to support China's faltering economic model. Given limited domestic demand, the results will inevitably be exported, putting China on a collision course with the advanced manufacturing economies of Europe and North America.

The European Union, which is investigate The question of whether Chinese subsidies give a competitive advantage to companies in sectors such as automobiles and solar panels is already examining tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as Scholz noted. Yet even in the extremely unlikely scenario of China reducing state support, the scale of its production and low costs make it extremely difficult for Europeans to compete. From electric vehicles to energy transition technologies to simpler types of semiconductors, Europe is now clearly at risk of a future dominated by industrial products made in China.

Berlin faces specific challenges in the auto sector, the most important part of Germany's vaunted manufacturing industry. China has been the largest and most profitable market for companies such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen for decades. Those days are now over. The Chinese BYD now competes with Tesla to become the the largest in the world Electric vehicle manufacturer, producing cars about as good and much cheaper than its American rival. The streets of Beijing and Shanghai are full of cars made by other Chinese electric vehicle brands, most of which are unknown to Westerners. Demand for traditional combustion engines is collapsing.

As a result, the total share of foreign brands in China's auto market has fallen from 64% to just 40% in the short time since 2020, according to Bill Russo, former head of Chrysler in China and now head of Automobility, a advisory group. For now, VW still sells a lot of cars in China, but that won't last. It's hard to see how these companies have a future, Russo said.

Germany has a second concern: the risk to its domestic market. Almost no Chinese electric vehicles are currently sold in the United States due to regulations targeting batteries and other components made in China. Facing a wave of Chinese imports of electric vehicles, Europe will likely raise tariffs to roughly the same level as the United States.

Scholz, however, faced opposing demands from its own automakers. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kllenius, who has invested heavily in the transition to electric vehicles, called on Brussels to reduce electric vehicle tariffs rather than increase them, arguing that competition would encourage European carmakers to 'improve. And there is some truth to the idea that simply excluding China from the European market is unlikely to help Germany regain competitiveness in electric vehicles. For that, German companies need access to Chinese technology in areas such as batteries, at least until they have time to figure out how to make their own. Germany also fears that EU tariffs could lead to reciprocal measures targeting German automakers in China.

Viewed charitably, the German approach is therefore a variation on the famous adage of Chuck Prince, then CEO of Citigroup, in the run-up to the 2008 global financial crisis. As long as the music is playing, you gotta get up and dance, he said in 2007, trying to explain why his bank continued to engage in risky financial transactions even as signs of impending calamity became clearer. Likewise, Scholz hopes German companies can continue to make money from what's left of their Chinese market while trying to regain their former global competitiveness.

The chances of this succeeding are of course slim, given China's growing industrial might. But even if it works, this strategy still makes the old mistake of confusing what is good for German companies with what is good for Germany and Europe in general.

This approach seems naive for two reasons. The first is that China's course is now set. Speaking to Shanghai students, Scholz call for China must moderate its behavior. Competition must be fair, he said, calling on Beijing to avoid dumping and overproduction. But the Chinese system is now far enough along this path to make such demands impossible, even if Beijing were willing to listen, which it is not.

On the contrary, China is strengthening its manufacturing sector to revive its economic model. It has no interest in allowing German automakers to prosper in its market and has every interest in becoming the dominant global leader in electric vehicles and other sectors. Germany's automakers may wrongly believe their position in China can be saved, but its political leaders need not believe the same fiction. Scholz's soft-spoken approach also does little to prepare the German population and businesses for the massive challenges posed to their own economic model by Chinese competition.

The German approach is then accompanied by a second series of geopolitical costs for European and Western unity. As China's glowing media coverage shows, Scholz's trip was a gift to Beijing's long-standing approach to dividing Europeans between themselves and the United States. This division was quite clear when it came to trade. But this was also the case in Ukraine. Scholz's officenote that the chancellor raised Ukraine in a private meeting with Xi, saying that Russian rearmament has significant negative effects on security in Europe and directly affects core European interests. Yet private messages asking China to stop supporting Russia appear unlikely to be effective when similar public messages have already failed.

The German approach also makes it more difficult for Europe to establish credible ties with new partners in the broader Indo-Pacific region, including India and Japan, which have each taken serious steps in recent years to reduce their dependence on China. Indian and Japanese leaders are also frank and open about the economic and security threats posed by China. Seen from New Delhi or Tokyo, Scholz's trip will simply be seen as proof of Europe's unreliability and lack of strategic seriousness.

The German approach seems particularly strange given that there are clearly better models. The trips by Blinkens and Yellens show that it is possible to do business in Beijing while delivering tough messages. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen struck a similar balance on risk reduction at the last EU-China summit in Beijing last December. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did much the same thing in March, openly criticize Chinese cyberespionage tactics and support for Russia in Ukraine.

It is possible to imagine a different German trip, during which Scholz coordinated with his European partners and Washington, arrived in Beijing with his most competent ministers and was ready to firmly state in public a common policy, with carrots and clear sticks. Instead, the German approach seemed to lack long-term strategic insight. Its policymakers chafe at the idea of ​​Germany's economic and foreign policies being set in corporate boardrooms, rather than in Berlin's chancellery and ministries. But it is difficult to explain Scholz's trip and, discouragingly, much of Germany's China policy in any other way.