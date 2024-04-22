Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi inaugurates Panua Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Panua Pohuwato Airport, Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo, Monday (04/22/2024). President Jokowi hopes that the existence of these infrastructures can stimulate economic growth while improving the well-being of the surrounding populations. “I hope that with this airport, the economy of Pohuwato can develop further and new points of economic growth will appear,” the president said. Panua Pohuwato Airport, built with a budget of 437 billion, has a terminal area of ​​990 square meters. With a track measuring 1,200 meters x 30 meters long, taxiway Measuring 150 meters x 170 meters, as well as an apron of 110 meters x 70 meters, this airport can accommodate ATR 72-600 type aircraft. The President expressed his wish that the runway be enlarged to accommodate ATR type aircraft. complete will be able to land, which will further strengthen the airport's support function for local economic activity. “I was earlier on board an ATR, because the presidential plane could not land, it was a pilot plane. Therefore, I gave the command in terminal earlier, trackThe length must be further increased, so that the ATR complete can enter Pohuwato,” he said. On this occasion, President Jokowi also highlighted the importance of infrastructure in increasing Indonesia's competitiveness on the global stage. The President also said that as a large country with 514 districts/cities, 38 provinces and 17,000 islands, Indonesia needs adequate infrastructure to support connectivity and economic competition. “Everything requires infrastructure, whether it's education services, health services and connectivity infrastructure, whether it's ports, roads or airports. If we don't have it not, our country will be unable to compete with other countries “Our products cannot compete with other countries, they cannot compete with other countries,” he said. The President believes that the existence of adequate connectivity infrastructure will accelerate logistics mobility across the country. “Mobility, speed of people, speed of logistics and goods can be even better, because in the future it will no longer be the big countries that beat the small ones, but the fast countries will beat the slow countries.” This is why we have to be fast,” he stressed. President Jokowi also accompanied Acting Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi to the inauguration. Gorontalo Governor Ismail Pakaya, Pohuwato Regent Saipul A. Mbuinga and Pohuwato DPRD Chairman Nasir Giasi.(US/UN)

