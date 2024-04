ABC's Avani Dias alleges intimidation by Narendra Modis government

The foreign ministry official's phone call also brought up the podcast on Modi. A few weeks later, with the Australian government working behind the scenes, the Indian Press Information Bureau told the ABC that it would not receive election accreditation due to a direct order from External Affairs. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning in Chennai, India. Credit: P.A. In India, journalists say they are increasingly facing state intimidation and worse. Some were imprisoned. Others were stripped of their status as Overseas Indian Citizens, a system that allows foreigners of Indian origin or with an Indian spouse to come and go easily. However, such extreme cases involving Western organizations whose journalists are based in the country are extremely rare. Critics accuse the government of imposing authoritarian Hindu nationalism and using state institutions to silence dissent, including the jailing this year of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Weeks after the BBC aired a documentary on Modi's actions as Gujarat chief minister during the deadly 2002 sectarian riots, tax authorities raided the broadcaster's India offices. The Modi administration emphasizes that its agencies are still independent. THE Foreign correspondent The article explored the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, which authorities blamed on Indian state agents. Filming took the crew to Nijjar's family home in India and to several activists who are still campaigning for an independent Sikh nation called Khalistan. The issues of Khalistan and Nijjar's personal history are extremely sensitive for the Indian government. The journalists were questioned in Punjab by the Criminal Intelligence Department and, despite having prior permission, were not allowed to film a public event on the India-Pakistan border. Loading After the show aired, the Indian government used its laws to force YouTube and other social media sites to remove this episode, as well as a separate news report featuring Australian Sikh activists, from their Indian platforms. The phone call from the ministry came shortly after. In addition to crossing the impassable line of Sikh separatism, ABC has learned that the episode violated visa rules for foreign journalists because it lasted 30 minutes. The authorities therefore considered it a documentary, subject to different visa requirements. Dias and other journalists have done such long stories before without problem. The ABC said it supported Dias' journalism, which was meticulously researched and balanced. The Ministry of External Affairs and Penny Wongs office have been contacted for comment. Get a brief straight from our foreign correspondents on what's making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

