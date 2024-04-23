Erdoan welcomes a turning point in relations with Iraq





Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Soudani on Monday in Baghdad, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said his visit to Iraq and the agreements they signed with the Iraqi government would constitute a turning point in their relationship. Erdoan arrived in the Iraqi capital early Monday for a one-day visit, his first since 2011. At the beginning of his speech at the press conference, Erdoan thanked the Iraqi brothers and sisters who made me feel at home. The president said Iraq was a valuable neighbor and they were keen to improve relations based on common interests. Erdoan, who was accompanied by a large number of ministers, said the agreements signed during his visit were part of a solid cooperation roadmap, emphasizing the importance of the agreement on the development road that he signed with the Iraqi Prime Minister. The president said they decided to create joint standing committees for cooperation in many areas, from counterterrorism to the economy, health, transportation and education. The fight against terrorism dominated Erdoan's negotiations in Iraq and the president said they discussed joint steps to take on the issue. He added that Trkiye appreciated Iraq's decision to declare the PKK a banned organization and was ready to approve any step Iraq took to declare it a terrorist group. We will move forward together in the fight against the PKK, he declared. The PKK's presence in Iraq will soon end, he added. Erdoan stressed that Trkiye cannot allow attacks from Iraqi soil to another country. Erdoan said they also discussed increasing the volume of bilateral trade and stressed that they were ready to contribute to plans to improve Iraq's well-being. He said they also discussed the issue of water and acknowledged that they were aware of it in the context of the climate crisis affecting the entire world. As in his talks with other regional leaders, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was at the center of Erdoan's discussions in Iraq. We are doing everything to stop the bloodshed and today we discussed steps to take in this direction. Tensions between Israel and Iran increase the risk of the conflict spilling over and overshadow the (Israeli) massacre in Palestine. Trkiye continues its efforts for the creation of a Palestinian state, he said. The president said his next stop would be Erbil and he would also hold talks with Turkmen brothers and sisters in northern Iraq. Trkiye does not discriminate between ethnic and religious communities in Iraq. We look at Iraq as a whole, he said. The two countries signed 24 memorandums of understanding during Erdoan's visit.

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/erdogan-hails-turning-point-in-relations-with-iraq The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos