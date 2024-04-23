UK pushes through Rwanda expulsion bill





Britain's Conservative government finally secured passage of its flagship immigration policy on Monday, signing off on a Rwanda expulsion bill that human rights activists say is inhumane, immigration experts say is unworkable and that legal critics say it has damaged the country's reputation for the rule of law. The legislation is designed to allow the government to place some asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, where their applications will be processed by authorities in the central African country. If they were subsequently granted refugee status, they would be resettled in Rwanda and not Britain. From the moment the plan was first introduced in 2022, under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, experts said it would breach Britain's human rights obligations under law national and international. Even after the passage of the new bill, which met strong opposition in the House of Lords and effectively overturned a UK Supreme Court ruling, any eviction attempts are likely to face a series of new legal challenges , making it unlikely that large numbers of asylum seekers will ever be sent to Rwanda.

However, the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, insisted On Monday, the government would operate several charter flights each month, starting from 10 to 12 weeks. These flights will go, whatever happens, a fiery Mr Sunak said, hours before the final vote. This is new, he said of the policy. It’s innovative, but it will be a game changer. The bill has been tortured and is primarily a testament to the state of politics in post-Brexit Britain: a divided Conservative party, desperate to exploit immigration anxiety to close the gap with the opposition Labor Party, clung to the policy for two years despite legal setbacks and deep doubts about its cost and viability.

Although it is conceivable that the government could get some flights off the ground before the general election due in the autumn, it would only have done so at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds and, critics say, would have tainted the country's reputation as a country. a bulwark of international law and human rights. It pushes all the buttons: the limits of executive power, the role of the House of Lords, the courts, the conflict between domestic and international law, said Jill Rutter, senior researcher at UK in a Changing Europe, a research Institute. With this policy, you are playing constitutional constraints bingo.

Not only has this plan put Mr Sunak in conflict with civil servants, opposition politicians and international courtsthis led the government to overturn the Supreme Court's decision in the process, critics said, thereby inventing its own facts. The new legislation enshrines in law that Rwanda is a safe country for refugees, defying the courts' judgment, based on substantial evidence, that this is not the case. The legislation instructs judges and immigration officials to permanently treat the Republic of Rwanda as a safe country, and gives the government the power to ignore future decisions by international courts. There is no provision to change it if conditions in Rwanda change. Although the African nation has made political and social progress in recent decades, even sympathetic observers point out that it was rocked by genocide during a civil war in 1994 and is now led by a leader increasingly authoritarian, Paul Kagame. Those who publicly defy him risk arrest, torture or death. You can't make a country safe just by saying it's safe, said David Anderson, a lawyer and member of the House of Lords who is not affiliated with any party and who opposed the law. This is absolutely absurd.

Given all these responsibilities, the surprise is that Mr Sunak has adopted this plan as a way of keeping his promise to stop the boats. British newspapers reported that he had been skeptical of it when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Mr Johnson.

Political analysts said Mr Sunak's decision reflected pressure from the right of his party, where support for sending refugees to Rwanda is strong. But he spent considerable political capital on the long campaign to pass the legislation and missed his self-imposed deadline of starting flights in the spring. The often bitter debate exposed divisions among conservative lawmakers, with moderates warning the bill went too far while hard-liners complained it didn't go far enough. In the final act of this legislative drama, the House of Commons and its unelected counterpart, the House of Lords, went back and forth over the bill, as the Lords tried in vain to attach amendments to it, including one that would require an independent monitoring group. to verify that Rwanda was safe. On Monday, the Lords capitulated on the last of these amendments. This allowed the Commons to pass the law, known as the Rwanda Security Bill. The government said it addressed the Supreme Court's concerns through a treaty with the Rwandans last December. But critics said the British government had still failed to ensure that refugees could not one day be returned to their home countries, where they could face violence or mistreatment. That Mr. Johnson defended the plan was less surprising, given his bombastic, freewheeling style, which upended the cautious, evidence-based tradition of British policymaking. It is also a legacy of Brexit, which Mr Johnson campaigned for when he promised in 2016 to regain control of the country's borders.

Every time a small boat bounces and you can't get rid of people, it symbolizes that you haven't really regained control, said Ms. Rutter, who called the policy the illegitimate child of the Brexit.

Before Brexit, Britain cooperated with France to eliminate almost all flows of people crossing the Channel by boarding trucks illegally. But Mr Johnson's relations with French President Emmanuel Macron were frosty and, after leaving the European Union, Britain had fewer levers to put pressure on Paris. At times, the British government's desperation to stem the flood of barely seaworthy ships seemed almost comical, as when reports emerged that it was considering trying to push them back with giant wave machines. The European Court of Human Rights could still decide to block deportation flights to Rwanda. And Labor has pledged to scrap the law if it comes to power. With the party well ahead in the polls, this policy could end up being remembered more as a political talking point than as a practical effort to curb perilous passages.

Even if Labor puts the project on hold, it could come back to haunt the party once in government, analysts say. Another law introduced last year bars those who arrived after March 2023 from seeking asylum, leaving them in limbo. Labor could find itself in a really tricky situation because 40,000 people are being put up in hotels at huge cost to the taxpayer, said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at Kings College London. It's not at all clear what you can do with them. The debate over Rwanda, he said, reflects a broader problem for Western countries when it comes to controlling migration. Other European governments are exploring the idea of ​​processing asylum applications abroad, without going so far as to declare that people with refugee status should stay in those countries. There is a difficult debate to be had over whether the conventions signed in the aftermath of the Second World War are still fit for purpose, Professor Menon said, referring to the legal protection of refugees. The problem is that Western countries want to present themselves as kind, generous and humanitarian and keep people away. Yet even if Britain manages to send a few people to Rwanda, it seems unlikely that the policy will ever be considered a success. This situation has become so tainted now that most countries see it as a major risk to their reputation, Professor Menon said, noting that even Rwanda's national carrier would have refused a British invitation to operate the flights. This is not a good overview.

