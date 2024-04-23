Iraq, Trkiye sign more than 20 agreements to strengthen relations – Xinhua





Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (1st L, Front) welcomes visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L, Front) at the international airport in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. The Iraq and Turkey on Monday struck more than 20 agreements in various fields during a rare visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq. (Xinhua) BAGHDAD, April 22 (Xinhua) — Iraq and Turkey reached more than 20 agreements in various fields on Monday during a rare visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq. The agreements were signed between Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after their meeting in Baghdad, the prime minister's office said in a statement. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, railway and road construction, irrigation infrastructure and water management and witnessed the signing of more than 20 memorandums of understanding. In the area of ​​security cooperation, al-Sudani said the two sides talked about confronting the challenges posed by the presence of militants who may cooperate with terrorism and violate the security of both countries. “The security of Iraq and Turkey is indivisible and cooperation between us is important for the security of the region,” he added. During Erdogan's visit, the Turkish president and the Iraqi prime minister also witnessed the signing of a preliminary quadrilateral agreement by the ministers of Turkey, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to cooperate on a road development project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a separate statement. statement. Iraq proposed in May 2023 the project to build a south-north rail and road corridor linking its main southern port of Basra to the country's border with Turkey, in order to boost economic integration. The MoUs also include a 10-year management agreement for the water resources of the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers that flow from northern Turkey to the Gulf of southern Iraq. Iraq has long been concerned about its diminishing share of water. “This agreement will last 10 years and will be sufficient to achieve common and equitable management of water resources,” Al-Sudani said. Erdogan said the new agreements signed with Iraq represented “a new turning point in our relations with Iraq”, adding that the road project would promote trade. In a separate meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, Erdogan said Turkey understood Iraq's water needs and was keen to cooperate in this area through joint committees formed under the the agreement concerned, according to a press release from the Iraqi presidency. Erdogan is also expected to travel to the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region in the north of the country to hold talks with Kurdish leaders, including on the presence of banned Turkish PKK militants in the region. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (R) welcomes visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the international airport in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. Iraq and Turkey concluded more than 20 agreements in various areas during a rare visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq. (Xinhua) Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (R) meets with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baghdad, Iraq, April 22, 2024. Iraq and Turkey on Monday reached more than 20 agreements in various fields during a rare visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. in Iraq. (Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/europe/20240423/d55ccca13bd14ad0b8ee0df040ebb644/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos