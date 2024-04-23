Trump in line to get another $1 billion in Trump Media stock





Few stocks have been as volatile as Trump Media & Technology Group in recent weeks, but if stocks can avoid a massive drop over the next two trading days, Donald Trump's personal fortune should once again take a big leap. Before.

Trump is set to receive an additional 36 million shares of the company on the condition that shares remain above $17.50 through the end of trading Tuesday. (As of mid-morning Monday, they stood at just under $36.)

According to the company's SEC filings, the company may issue additional shares to those who had an interest in Trump Media before the merger, including Trump himself, if the average price per share remains above 12,000. $50 for at least 20 of the first 30 trading days. . Tuesday will mark the company's 20th trading day and it has remained well above that figure, even with extreme highs and lows.

If the price stays above $17.50, which has been easy to do, it would trigger a gain on 40 million shares. Trump would be eligible to receive 90% of these sums, or 36 million. At current prices, this would be valued at over $1.25 billion, given the current price.

Currently, Trump would not be able to cash out these shares, due to lock-up restrictions, although the company's board of directors has the authority to waive them. However, as he is the company's largest shareholder, any significant stock sales by him could cause the company's valuation to fall even further. (With this expected additional payment, he will own 114.75 million shares of the company, or 65% of his total stock.)

Analysts are skeptical of Trump Media, saying the company is overvalued and the stock price does not accurately reflect the company's fundamentals.

Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, despite generating just $3.4 million in revenue. Over the past month, the company's market capitalization has grown from $10 billion to $4.78 billion. Shares were down 4% as of mid-morning Monday.

