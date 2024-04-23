UK Parliament passes Rwanda asylum bill





The British government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is expected to be adopted by the end of the week. The Rwanda Bill was finally passed by both houses of Parliament in a late night session and is expected to receive royal assent within days. The plan was first unveiled by the British government two years ago, when Boris Johnson was prime minister. However, the first flight was stopped by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. Furthermore, the British Supreme Court later ruled that Rwanda was not a safe country to process asylum applications. The British government came back with a new law which was finally passed after five failed attempts by the House of Lords to change it. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said deportation flights would begin in 12 weeks. However, Labor has called the plan a ploy and vowed to abandon it if it wins the next election. British Home Secretary James Cleverly said Parliament's passage of the government's Rwanda Bill was a “historic moment in our plan to stop the boats”. In a video posted on social media, he said: “The Rwanda Security Bill has been passed by Parliament and will become law within a few days. He added: “The law will prevent people from abusing the law by using false human rights claims to block evictions. And it makes clear that the British Parliament is sovereign, giving the government the power to reject interim blocking measures imposed by European courts. “I promised to do what was necessary to pave the way for the first flight. That’s what we did. “Now we are working day in and day out to get the flights off the ground,” Mr Cleverly said.

