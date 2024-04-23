President's budget ignores new Cold War

President Biden likes to share a phrase from his father: “Don't tell me what you like.” Show me your budget and I'll tell you what you like.

Let's follow this logic. Last month, Biden released a budget proposal that seriously calls into question his emphasis on our national security.

The United States has entered a new Cold War. Our military budget should reflect this grim new reality. It seems, however, that Biden's proposal was written for a bygone era, ignoring the very real challenges of today.

I am the senior Republican on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and propose an alternative path that would equip our armed forces for a rapidly changing world.

Americans – including Biden – need to start thinking differently about our sense of security. We have become accustomed to a world in which no country can match our power. But our adversaries gradually caught up, significantly increasing their military capabilities while our investments remained stagnant.

Two of our adversaries, Russia and Iran, have already started wars. We must ensure that China and North Korea do not follow suit.

China has replaced the Soviet Union as the primary threat and represents a more complex and serious challenge. Worse still, it is at the center of a strengthened partnership with Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that he intends to overthrow American leadership. Under its iron first, Beijing accomplished the the largest military buildup of any country since World War II. China recently announced that it increasing defense spending this year by more than 7 percent. Meanwhile, US military spending is expected to increase by 1 percent – ​​a reduction after inflation.

A weak America invites attack, but a strong America deters it.

A few examples illustrate how the president's defense request fails.

His budget underfunds our national defense strategy's top priority, the threat from Communist China. Recently, the American commander responsible for our forces in the Pacific told the Armed Services Committee that under this plan his command would be cheated a whopping $11 billion.

The President's budget also cuts $900 million from our missile defense programs, which protect deployed U.S. and allied forces and our homeland. Meanwhile, our adversaries are building thousands of new missiles.

The Navy and Air Force would continue to shrink under Biden's budget. It delays an aircraft carrier, removes an attack submarine and withdraws even more ships than last year. It also slows production of tactical fighter jets, even as the Chinese massively expand their fleet. Our naval and air forces are both in a death spiral.

Due to their aggressive deployment pace, too few aircraft and ships are properly maintained. And even if our forces may remain qualitatively superior, they are vastly inferior in number.

During World War II, the Allies referred to our vast arms and munitions industry as the “arsenal of democracy.” But today, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has forced defense leaders to recognize that America's industrial base is in decline. We have a national plan to reinvigorate these industries, but the president's budget actually cuts some manufacturing programs, instead of contributing to them as they should.

For the fourth year in a row, Biden's proposal amounts to a reduction in military investment. He may be trying to attribute this choice to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, but that ignores the fact that his non-defense spending proposal exceeded that law's cap of $76 billion anyway.

As usual, President Reagan's voice over the past several decades offers timely advice. In a 1981 speech to graduating West Point cadets, he referenced the four major wars of his life. He said, “none of them happened because the United States was too strong.” During his tenure, he followed those words with action. President Reagan pledged to invest in defense and won the Cold War without firing a shot.

It is unfortunately clear that the current commander in chief does not attach the same importance to American defense. The president showed us his budget. And as his father would say, it shows us his values. Fortunately, Congress has the power of the purse and can demonstrate to the world that America still pursues peace through strength.

Roger Wicker is the senior U.S. senator from Mississippi and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.