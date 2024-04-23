Politics
President's budget ignores new Cold War
President Biden likes to share a phrase from his father: “Don't tell me what you like.” Show me your budget and I'll tell you what you like.
Let's follow this logic. Last month, Biden released a budget proposal that seriously calls into question his emphasis on our national security.
The United States has entered a new Cold War. Our military budget should reflect this grim new reality. It seems, however, that Biden's proposal was written for a bygone era, ignoring the very real challenges of today.
I am the senior Republican on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and propose an alternative path that would equip our armed forces for a rapidly changing world.
Americans – including Biden – need to start thinking differently about our sense of security. We have become accustomed to a world in which no country can match our power. But our adversaries gradually caught up, significantly increasing their military capabilities while our investments remained stagnant.
Two of our adversaries, Russia and Iran, have already started wars. We must ensure that China and North Korea do not follow suit.
China has replaced the Soviet Union as the primary threat and represents a more complex and serious challenge. Worse still, it is at the center of a strengthened partnership with Russia, Iran and North Korea.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that he intends to overthrow American leadership. Under its iron first, Beijing accomplished the the largest military buildup of any country since World War II. China recently announced that it increasing defense spending this year by more than 7 percent. Meanwhile, US military spending is expected to increase by 1 percent – a reduction after inflation.
A weak America invites attack, but a strong America deters it.
A few examples illustrate how the president's defense request fails.
His budget underfunds our national defense strategy's top priority, the threat from Communist China. Recently, the American commander responsible for our forces in the Pacific told the Armed Services Committee that under this plan his command would be cheated a whopping $11 billion.
The President's budget also cuts $900 million from our missile defense programs, which protect deployed U.S. and allied forces and our homeland. Meanwhile, our adversaries are building thousands of new missiles.
The Navy and Air Force would continue to shrink under Biden's budget. It delays an aircraft carrier, removes an attack submarine and withdraws even more ships than last year. It also slows production of tactical fighter jets, even as the Chinese massively expand their fleet. Our naval and air forces are both in a death spiral.
Due to their aggressive deployment pace, too few aircraft and ships are properly maintained. And even if our forces may remain qualitatively superior, they are vastly inferior in number.
During World War II, the Allies referred to our vast arms and munitions industry as the “arsenal of democracy.” But today, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has forced defense leaders to recognize that America's industrial base is in decline. We have a national plan to reinvigorate these industries, but the president's budget actually cuts some manufacturing programs, instead of contributing to them as they should.
For the fourth year in a row, Biden's proposal amounts to a reduction in military investment. He may be trying to attribute this choice to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, but that ignores the fact that his non-defense spending proposal exceeded that law's cap of $76 billion anyway.
As usual, President Reagan's voice over the past several decades offers timely advice. In a 1981 speech to graduating West Point cadets, he referenced the four major wars of his life. He said, “none of them happened because the United States was too strong.” During his tenure, he followed those words with action. President Reagan pledged to invest in defense and won the Cold War without firing a shot.
It is unfortunately clear that the current commander in chief does not attach the same importance to American defense. The president showed us his budget. And as his father would say, it shows us his values. Fortunately, Congress has the power of the purse and can demonstrate to the world that America still pursues peace through strength.
Roger Wicker is the senior U.S. senator from Mississippi and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/4612336-presidents-budget-is-blind-to-the-new-cold-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President's budget ignores new Cold War
- US cites litany of human rights abuses in Israel, Gaza and West Bank
- All Three Blair Witch Project Stars Speak Out Against Lionsgate After Reboot Announcement – Finger Lakes Daily News
- 5 Kentucky Derby Jewelry That Delivers Edgy Fashion
- A group of earthquakes is shaking Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed 13 people earlier this month
- UK to appoint national security adviser as ambassador to US
- Shaun White Sells His Mid-Century Modern Home
- Come and celebrate World Table Tennis Day with us on April 23!
- Oracle Obtains Authorization to Host Classified Secret Data
- Protect yourself and your community this flu season
- Filling acquittal pleas: ATC orders Imran's lawyer and other accused to complete legal formalities – Pakistan
- Constitutional Court rejects opposition appeal, confirms Prabowos' election victory – News 24