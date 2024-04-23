Reviewing the construction of Bulango Ulu Dam, President Jokowi is optimistic that it will be completed by the end of 2024





In order to strengthen national infrastructure and support agriculture, President Joko Widodo conducted a direct inspection of the Bulango Ulu Dam Project in Bone Bolango Regency, Gorontalo Province, Monday, April 22, 2024. The dam, which is one of the national strategic projects, is expected to be completed by the end of this year. President Jokowi expressed great optimism about the project which started in 2019. “God willing, it will be completed by the end of this year,” President Jokowi said in his statement after an inspection at the Toto Kabila regional hospital, in Bone Bolango regency. The Bulango Ulu Dam is designed as a multi-functional dam that will not only meet the raw water requirements of 2,200 liters per second, but also has the potential to be a source of electrical power with a capacity of 4.96 MW. In addition, this dam will also support the irrigation of an agricultural area of ​​4,950 hectares and play a vital role in flood control in the downstream area of ​​the Bolango River by reducing the flood flow to 414 cubic meters per second. “Yes, the reservoir will increase agricultural productivity and plantations in Gorontalo and its surroundings because this reservoir is very large, it can accommodate 84 million cubic meters,” the President explained. With construction costs reaching IDR 2.42 trillion, this project has achieved a physical progress of 48.4 percent as of April 2024. The basin area of ​​this dam reaches 483 hectares, which indicates the scale of this project in the aim of securing and using water resources. in the region, mainly in Gorontalo Town, Gorontalo Regency and Bone Bolango Regency. The construction of the Bulango Ulu Dam is a symbol of the government's efforts to prioritize the development of sustainable and multifunctional infrastructure. This not only has a positive impact on food and water security, but also contributes to the use of renewable energy and more efficient management of natural resources. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Acting Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Rachmat Gobel also accompanied President Jokowi during the inspection of Bulango Dam Ulu. Governor of Gorontalo Ismail Pakaya and Regent of Bone Bolango Merlan Uloli.

