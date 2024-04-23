WASHINGTON Whatever happens to China's new long-range stealth bomber known as the Xi'an H-20, U.S. officials are confident it will not measure up to American designs, according to a US intelligence official. Department of Defense.

The problem with the H-20 is that when you actually look at the design of the system, it's probably nowhere near as good as the US LO. [low observable] ” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said during a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon today.

They were faced with a lot of technical design challenges, in terms of how to actually make this system capability work in a way similar to, like, a B-2 or a B-21, the official adds.d.

The H-20 is expected to be Beijing's answer to American platforms such as the new B-21 Raideralthough little is known about the Chinese program due to intense state secrecy.

In March, a Chinese military official reportedly told the state-owned Hong Kong Commercial Daily that the H-20 would be revealed soonalthough the timetable is unclear.

You can choose to reveal it just because they want to show that they are a great military power, you know. That doesn't necessarily mean it actually provides them with the type of capabilities they would need or the quantity they would need, the DoD intelligence official said.

When asked if the H-20 was a concern, the official said Not really.

This is not the first time that a Defense Ministry official has shrugged his shoulders at a key element of China's military aviation modernization plan. In September 2022, former Pacific Air Force Commander General Kenneth Wilsbach told reporters that the J-20 stealth fighter wasn't enough to cause us to lose much sleep. (The DoD intelligence chief said today that the J-20 is still a very capable system, but it doesn't meet all the requirements. [Chinas] original settings.)

Preparing for a “protracted” fight with the United States

Although this is not a China briefing, DoD intelligence officials Today's comments focused almost exclusively on the military threat posed by Beijing, for which the Pentagon is responsible.Officials have dubbed the Americas Stimulus Challenge. China is serious about preparing all levels of society for a protracted conflict with the United States, the official said, emphasizing that Beijing is deliberately equipping the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to exploit American military weaknesses.

One of the main goals of China's burgeoning military modernization is the expansion of its nuclear portfolio, with Beijing already having an operational arsenal of 500 nuclear warheads that officials warn are under control. [PDF] could exceed 1,000 by 2030. But doubts remain about some elements of the country's actual military prowess given widespread corruption, which has resulted in such outcomes as missiles being filled with water instead of fuel and missile silos whose launch covers would probably not work. Bloomberg reported.

Asked about the Bloomberg report, the official said some of them were likely filled with water or had door covers that didn't open, but not all across China's military forces.

The biggest challenge, I suppose, for the Chinese side is not so much the capacity of the actual systems, but rather the ability of personnel to effectively use these systems at high speed and scale, the official said.

Notably, China's Rocket Force has seen a number of leaders publicly removed from office in recent months, a purge that included then-Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who was reportedly accused of “corruption.” . Although the eradication of corruption in the past may have been a facade to more simply consolidate power, Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent anti-corruption measures actually appear to be [targeting] case of corruption, according to the official.

Nonetheless, officials are still preparing for a scenario in which the bulk of Beijing's military power would be extremely effective. Although US officials have publicly emphasized that war with China is neither inevitable nor imminent, Xi and the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] almost certainly thinks war is inevitable, the official said, adding that CCP leaders believe that the United States would be the one to start the conflict.

Explaining the thinking of senior Pentagon leaders, the DoD intelligence official said I didn't want to count on the Chinese not being good. [at combat], because we won't know they're no good until they shoot us. And I don't want to be in a position where I find out: Oh, they're really that good. It is a problem.