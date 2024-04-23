Trump prosecutor and defense lawyer clash over charges against former president





A New York prosecutor and Donald Trump's defense lawyer clashed sharply Monday over whether the former U.S. president illegally conspired to influence the outcome of his successful 2016 White House campaign by paying money in secret to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with him.

It was election fraud, plain and simple, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo bluntly told the 12-member jury in his opening statement in the first criminal trial ever brought against a former U.S. president. This case involves criminal conspiracy and cover-up.

But Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, told jurors that President Trump is innocent. President Trump has committed no crime. He is enveloped in innocence.

Colangelo exposed a sweeping plot he said was orchestrated by Trump to prevent voters from learning, just days before heading to the polls eight years ago, about Trump's alleged affairs with the movie star porn Stormy Daniels and a former Playmate of the Year, both of which the country's 45th president has denied.

Colangelo said that based on the evidence he plans to present, jurors will reach only one conclusion: Donald Trump is guilty of 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, to pay off his former lawyer and political fixer, convicted perjurer Michael Cohen. , for the $130,000 he paid Daniels to silence her.

Blanche rejected the prosecutor's account as misleading and false, telling jurors: “I have a spoiler alert: There is nothing wrong with trying to influence an election.”

“It’s called democracy,” said Blanche.

Use common sense, says Blanche. Were New Yorkers. That's why we were here. If you do that, there will be a very quick not guilty verdict, he said, in the final words of his opening statement in a trial that could last six weeks.

First witness

After the lawyers opening accounts in the case finished, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass called his first witness, David Pecker, the former publisher of the popular grocery tabloid, the National Enquirer.

Prosecutors hope Pecker will describe how he, Trump and Cohen conspired in what Colangelo called a Trump Tower plot to prevent damaging articles about Trump from being published in the tabloids before the 2016 election.

We used checkbook journalism and we paid for stories, Pecker told jurors of his time at the National Enquirer. Pecker said he had the “final say” on editorial decisions and anything over $10,000 for an article had to be approved by him.

Prosecutors say the tabloid paid $150,000 to Karen McDougal, the former Playmate of the Year who says she had a 10-month affair with Trump, to buy the rights to her story and not publish it, a scheme which the tabloid called “catch and kill”.

But Pecker's testimony was truncated shortly after it began, with New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan suspending the trial for a day because of Passover, the Jewish holiday.

Pecker, 72, is expected to resume his testimony Tuesday, but not before Merchan holds a hearing on whether Trump should, at the prosecution's request, be arrested for contempt of court and fined for allegedly violating the The judge's gag order prohibiting him from denigrating. witnesses and key figures in the case. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Key decision

On Monday, Merchan issued a key ruling in favor of prosecutors.

The judge said that if Trump, 77, decides to testify at trial, prosecutors would be allowed to ask him questions about costly civil cases he has lost in recent months.

Trump has announced his intention to testify in his own defense. But Merchan's decision to allow prosecutors to cross-examine Trump about his previous civil cases in which he was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages could make his testimony in the criminal case more problematic.

Ultimately, it will be up to Trump whether he decides to take the witness stand after listening to the advice of his lawyers.

Trump, seated at the defense table, shook his head in disagreement as Merchan said prosecutors could, if Trump testifies, question him under oath about a decision in which another judge ordered him to pay more than $350 million in damages for inflating the value of his vast real estate holdings while he sought favorable loan terms for future business deals.

Additionally, Merchan ruled that Trump could be questioned about another case in which a jury awarded New York writer E. Jean Carroll more than $80 million for defamation, after a previous jury ruled that Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store. dressing room in the late 1990s.

Fees explained

In the criminal case, Trump's lawyer, Blanche, told jurors that the money paid to Cohen was not intended to reimburse him for the $130,000 in hush money Cohen claims he paid to Daniels, but rather the legal fees owed to him. Cohen has turned on his former boss and is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution.

While in court one day last week, Trump told reporters that I was paying for a lawyer and had considered it a legal expense. That’s exactly what it was.”

Before he appeared in court on Monday, Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee in the Nov. 5 election, again claimed on his Truth Social platform that the charges against him were part of a hunt to the Democratic witches and of electoral interference intended to prevent him from campaigning.

On Sunday evening, he noted that he was somewhat ironically accused of election interference in his 2016 campaign, while making the same claim himself in his current campaign against President Joe Biden, the Democrat to whom he lost in 2020.

Seven men and five women were on the jury last Thursday to hear evidence in the trial. The jury includes two lawyers, six people employed in business, two in the education field, a health worker and an engineer.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021. He has denied all 34 counts in the indictment filed in New York against him a year ago.

If convicted, Trump could be jailed for up to four years.

Since Trump is scheduled to appear in court, the case will almost certainly limit his campaign time as he runs for a second straight election cycle against Biden.

Altering his business records would be a misdemeanor, but to convict Trump of a more serious crime, prosecutors will have to convince jurors that he committed an underlying crime, such as trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 election by keeping information about the alleged affairs. on the part of voters.

It is not illegal to pay money for silence, and Trump can claim that the payments were made simply to avoid disclosure of personally compromising moments in his life, not to try to influence the 2016 election .

The 12-member jury must reach a unanimous decision on either a guilty verdict or an acquittal. If jurors cannot agree among themselves, there will be what is called a hung jury, leaving prosecutors to decide whether or not to seek a new trial.

Each of the charges carries a four-year prison sentence, although Trump will certainly appeal any guilty verdict and conviction.

The New York case is one of four unprecedented criminal charges Trump faces, comprising 88 charges, all of which he has denied. The secret trial, however, could be the only one to take place before the November elections.

Two of the other indictments, one state and one federal, accuse him of illegally trying to make up for his 2020 loss, while the third alleges that he illegally took with him hundreds of highly classified documents relating to national security at his oceanfront estate in Florida at the end of his presidential term, then refused investigators' requests to return them.

No firm trial dates have been set in any of these three cases, and Trump has sought to push the start dates back until after the election.

If he wins, he could ask for the federal charges to be dropped. In any case, if he regains power, he will not be judged during his presidency.

