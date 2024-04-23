Jokowi inaugurates 147 post-earthquake reconstruction buildings and 3 roads in Mamuju







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated 147 post-earthquake building reconstructions and 3 road sections spanning 22.4 km in Mamuju, West Sulawesi. The total construction cost was IDR 1.31 trillion. “The rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure that we built in Mamuju, generally West Sulawesi, was based on direct instructions and orders that I conveyed during the last earthquake. This was built, this was built, this was built. I saw it earlier, thank goodness it's finished. All that is missing is the DPRD building and a mosque,” ​​Jokowi said during the inauguration as seen on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (23/4/2024). Jokowi said the total budget for the reconstruction of regional buildings and roads amounts to Rp1.31 trillion. The 147 buildings include offices, educational institutions and apartments. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “(In total) 147 units of buildings and infrastructure which have been rehabilitated and reconstructed are 47 office buildings, 29 health establishments, 43 educational establishments including at SMK 1 Rangas, 1 religious building, 1 sports facility, 7 apartments, 2 traditional houses, and 17 drinking water infrastructures,” he said. Jokowi then received complaints regarding the incomplete construction of SMK 1 Rangas. In the future, Jokowi will complete facilities that do not yet exist. “I saw that at Rangas Vocational School 1, the building is good or not? Compared to the previous one, is it better or better? But just now the director told me, sir, it's still not enough, the children need dormitories, because many live far from school, so there should be a lot of things scattered around boarding around the school,” he said. “Yeah, sure hang on We will rebuild the dormitory. At the request of the school principal, the regent and also the governor. Even this afternoon there was a demand because in training there were only old manual cars. “Even though there are many now and in the era of electric cars, we need to practice what's inside an electric car. This afternoon I sent an electric car for training, not for driving,” Jokowi continued. (eva/yield)

