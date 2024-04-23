Iraq, Turkey sign deals to strengthen ties during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad

Iraq rolled out the red carpet on Monday for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke in Baghdad as part of an official visit that promises to strengthen cooperation between Baghdad and Ankara.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Soudani, who received Mr. Erdogan at Baghdad International Airport under a 21-gun salute, hailed the visit as “a clear expression of the depth of relations between the two countries.” .

During an official ceremony, a strategic framework agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in different areas, including security, energy and economy, was signed.

“The signing of the framework agreement is a roadmap for strategic and sustainable cooperation in all areas,” Al Soudani said at a joint press conference, adding that permanent joint committees will be established to supervise cooperation.

Discussions also focused on security cooperation and ways to address “the challenges posed by the presence of armed actors likely to cooperate with terrorist groups”, added Al Soudani, referring to the group Kurdish activist Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the Kurdistan Workers' Party. like the PKK.

The rebel group's presence in Iraq's northern mountainous region is one of the controversial issues between the two countries.

The Iraqi prime minister acknowledged that there are “weak spots that require more control and stability in the shared border areas.”

Mr Erdogan said he had discussed “common measures that the two countries could take against terrorism”. [group] PKK” and welcomed Iraq's designation of the group as a banned group.

Before meeting Mr Al Soudani, Mr Erdogan spoke with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

The discussions focused on political, security and economic issues, as well as ways to strengthen trade, encourage investment opportunities and the issue of water rights, according to a statement from Mr. Rashid's office .

The Iraqi president stressed the need for “coordination to fight terrorism and ensure the common security of the two countries and the region,” the statement said.

Referring to the PKK, he said that “Iraq rejects [the idea] that its territory is used as a launching pad for aggression or threats against neighboring countries.

“We also reject any attack or violation against Iraqi cities,” he said, stressing the need to respect “Iraq’s sovereignty and national security.” Turkey has carried out military operations in Iraq targeting PKK fighters.

In a statement from Mr. Erdogan's office, he told his Iraqi counterpart that Turkey “has expectations from Iraq regarding the fight against the PKK terrorist organization and that Iraq must be rid of all forms of terrorism”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Soudani shake hands in Baghdad, Iraq. P.A.

The PKK has been fighting since the early 1980s to obtain greater autonomy for the Kurdish people.

Last month, a Turkish delegation held talks in Baghdad. At the meeting, Ankara asked for greater cooperation in its fight against the PKK ahead of a military operation this summer, according to Iraqi officials.

Both sides hailed the negotiations as productive and Turkey welcomed Iraq's decision to designate the PKK as a banned organization.

The conflict between the Turkish military and the PKK intensified in the 1990s, when Turkey launched several ground operations in northern Iraq following the 1991 Gulf War.

Since then, Ankara has launched several military operations in Iraq against the group. These operations have expanded in recent years into northern Iraq, with ground troops supported by artillery and air strikes.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. She took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people were killed during the uprising.

Mr. Erdogan's last visit to Iraq was in 2011, when he was Turkish Prime Minister. During his one-day visit, this time he will meet Kurdish officials in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region.

Mr Rashid demanded that Iraq receive a “fair share” of the water. Mr. Erdogan expressed his country's “understanding of Iraq's water needs and its willingness to cooperate in this area,” the statement said.

The two countries also signed a 10-year agreement on water resources management which aims to guarantee Iraq a fair share of the water flowing in its two main rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates, announced Mr. . Al Soudani.

The two countries will carry out joint projects to exchange expertise in agricultural projects such as irrigation systems.

On Sunday evening, Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al Awadi told state television that the agreement stipulates the creation of a fund in which Iraq will devote part of its oil revenues to hydro megaprojects. and agricultural activities carried out by Turkish companies.

In another important step, Mr. Al-Soudani and Mr. Erdogan oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to cooperate on the railway project and $17 billion road linking Asia to Europe via the ongoing construction project in Iraq. Port of Al Faw on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

The plan is known as the Dry Canal or Development Road. The proposed road and rail link will extend from southern Iraq to Turkey, where it will connect to Europe's rail and road networks.

The transport ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar joined the discussions and signed a quadripartite agreement.

“This project will economically transform the region and give it multiplied economic importance, opening up unprecedented integration opportunities,” said Mr. Al Soudani.

More than 20 memorandums of understanding between Iraqi and Turkish institutions were also signed.

A group of PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) soldiers in the mountains of northern Iraq. Reuters

Updated: April 22, 2024, 5:45 p.m.