Trump rejoices as testimony begins in secret trial





No one will ever accuse former President Donald Trump of being woke. But in a few hours Monday, he went from an indifferent observer at his own silent trial, with his eyes sometimes closed, to a very attentive accused in chief.

Perhaps it was an opportunity to look the entire jury in the eye, which he did as the jurors sat in their boxes against the wall to his right and as they entered and exited the room audience. Perhaps it was a former ally and alleged co-conspirator, David Pecker, who was testifying against him from a dozen feet away. Or it could simply be that all the talk finally focused on him after jury selection and legal arguments last week.

Sitting in a wood-paneled Manhattan courtroom seemingly designed to induce sleep, like a 1950s high school or any state department of motor vehicle branch, Trump leaned back his chair and closed his eyes at the start of the fifth day of his mandate. trial. But after New York State Judge Juan Merchan waived routine procedural matters, including a lengthy set of instructions to jurors, Trump began to focus more intently on the other key players present in the room.

He stared straight ahead during prosecutor Matthew Colangelo's opening statement, deliberately refusing to look at an opponent who had presented the case to the jury. Trump conspired with former “fixer” Michael Cohen and Pecker, the former tabloid editor, to prevent pornographic actor Stormy Daniels from publicly accusing him of having an affair with her, Colangelo alleged.

“Then he covered up this scheme by lying in his business records in New York,” Colangelo said, adding that the entire actions amounted to “an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of a presidential election.” and to “cover up this illegal electoral fraud”.

No one could sleep through that.

Merchan, chin between thumb and forefinger, turned his seat toward the jury box and shifted his gaze like a ping-pong from the jurors to the prosecutor as he rocked slightly back and forth in his chair.

Trump finally changed his outlook once Colangelo turned the floor over to defense attorney Todd Blanche for his opening statement. Trump is not just a former president or the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Blanche said as he aimed to present his client as a peer of jurors.

He's also a man,” Blanche said. “He's a husband. He's a father. She's a person, just like you and just like me.

As his own lawyer said, the closed-circuit broadcast inside the courtroom did not always make it clear when Trump was looking at the jurors and when he was looking at Blanche. Trump's frontal frame did not include the jury box. But seen from behind, the changing angle of his profile showed that he was dividing his time between focusing on the jury and on Blanche.

For most of the day, his mouth was drawn into a familiar, serious expression that betrayed no emotion, even as his lawyer began to undermine Cohen's credibility with the jury.

I submit to you that he cannot be trusted, Blanche said of Cohen, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress while still in Trump's good graces.

Blanche also countered the accusation with more than a testament to Cohen's checkered history with the truth and Trump's membership in the man, father, husband and humanity clubs.

“The story you just heard” from prosecutors, he said, “you’re going to learn is not true, and at the end of this trial there will be a lot of reasonable doubt.” For Trump to be convicted, all 12 jurors must decide he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

No doubt on Monday his interest was heightened when Pecker took the stand as the prosecution's first witness. Pecker, the former US media chief, is a central figure because, prosecutors say, he agreed to help by promoting bad stories about Trump's opponents in 2016, publishing articles praising Trump and, more importantly, helping Trump silence those who would tell negative stories about Trump. him.

Pecker did not finish much of his testimony before Merchan adjourned the trial for the day. The Passover holiday and jurors' need for emergency dental care conspired to force the pause.

But as Pecker testified, Trump leaned forward toward the defense table, spoke animatedly with attorney Emil Bove and furiously scribbled notes on a piece of paper he shared with Bove and White. His entire demeanor changed throughout the day, hinting that he plans to actively participate in his trial in the future.

In a courthouse hallway, Trump criticized prosecutors for moving forward with the trial.

It's an accounting issue, which is a very minor thing under the law, considering all the violent crime, he said. “It’s very unfair…I should be allowed to campaign.”

Prosecutors say a campaign in the 2016 version coerced him into paying Daniels money and then hiding it with fictitious records.

Now the sleeping giant is awake.

