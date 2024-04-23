Battle lines emerge as jury hears opening remarks in Trump-Hush Money case | Donald Trump News





On a historic day in the United States, a New York jury heard opening arguments in the hush money case against Donald Trump, the first criminal trial against a former president in the country's history.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo on Monday laid out the allegations against Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to an adult film star with whom he is accused of having a sexual relationship.

Prosecutors say the money was intended to silence adult entertainer Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

This case involves criminal conspiracy and cover-up, Colangelo said, as reported by US media in the New York City courtroom.

Trump's legal team also presented its defense in an opening statement Monday morning, rejecting the state's allegations in their entirety. President Trump is innocent. President Trump committed no crime, said his lawyer, Todd Blanche.

The opening arguments set the tone for what is expected to be a tense six-week trial, the outcome of which experts say could have far-reaching consequences for the country.

Each side did what most legal experts expected, said Ronald Sullivan Jr., a Harvard Law School professor and director of the Criminal Justice Institute.

The prosecution characterized the conduct as a scheme, and in contrast, the defense characterized the conduct as not criminal at all, Sullivan told Al Jazeera.

I think this is where the battle lines will continue to collapse.

Legal threshold

The New York case is one of four criminal charges against Trump, who is the Republican Party's presumptive nominee heading into November's presidential election despite his legal troubles.

The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to Daniels, who said he had a sexual relationship with the married real estate developer turned politician.

Trump has denied the claim and called the indictment a politically motivated witch hunt.

Prosecutors have focused on the political dimensions of the payments, and Colangelo claimed Monday that Trump engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in that election.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer argued there was nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy, Blanche said in her opening argument.

Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, said the argument highlights the case's central legal question, whether Trump's alleged falsification of business records, a misdemeanor, amounts to the level of a felony under New York law.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media after his opening statements during his trial in New York on April 22, 2024. [Victor J Blue/Pool via Reuters]

To be considered a crime, the falsification must have been committed with the intent to defraud and with the intent to commit another crime.

Legal observers have noted that it is somewhat unique, but not unprecedented, to charge a defendant in New York with tampering without charging him with a secondary crime.

Prosecutors will only need to convince the jury that the falsification was done with the intent to cover up or commit another crime, not that Trump succeeded in committing that crime.

In court filings, the prosecution suggested that the secondary crime committed by Trump could be a violation of New York state law that criminalizes schemes to promote or prevent the election of any person to office public by illegal means.

It could also be a violation of federal election law governing expenditure disclosure or a violation of New York state tax law, they said.

In opening statements on Monday, Trump's defense emphasized that, in itself, it is not a crime to pay money for silence, Germain told Al Jazeera.

The defense clearly pointed out that elements were missing in [the prosecutions] arguments, said Germain. They're talking to the jury about it, and I'm sure it will be discussed at length in the closing arguments.

The prosecution will ultimately have to provide proof of the secondary crime, Germain said. These are the two essential elements of this criminal charge. We will have to see: where is the fraud and where is the [secondary] crime?

Michael Cohen in brief

On Monday, attorneys for the prosecution and defense spoke to one of the key witnesses in the case: former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen, a convicted felon, said Trump asked him to make the payment to Daniels.

Trump's team has sought to portray Cohen as a disgruntled former insider who has a personal vendetta against the former president.

Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor and political commentator, told Al Jazeera that the prosecution used its opening statement to preview Cohen's testimony and preempt any defense arguments.

The prosecution emphasized two things, Wu said: First, everything will be supported by documents. It's not only [Cohens] word against Trump.

Second, he explained that Cohen would help show the degree of Trump's involvement in whatever was happening, by trying to quash in advance the defense claiming that Trump simply did not know the particular strategies or details of what was happening.

Blanche described Cohen as a criminal obsessed with Trump. I submit to you that he cannot be trusted, said the defense lawyer.

According to Wu, the focus on Cohen by Trump's legal team effectively put all its eggs in one basket.

If Cohen is okay [during his testimony], they really are kind of sunk. And then they have to go back, Wu said.

And that may be because of Trump's lobbying of his lawyers. This guy is a traitor. He's a bastard. We really have to attack it,” he continued.

I think their best argument is to say, “Look, this isn't election interference. He was just trying to make this scandal go away for his family. I think they should have put more emphasis on that.

Michael Cohen should be a star witness for the prosecution [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]

Trump's views

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, the trial will have on Trump's re-election chances in November. He is expected to face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this month found that 24% of Republican voters said they would not vote for Trump if a jury convicted him of a crime.

Another poll by The Economist/YouGov showed that Americans are fairly divided on the merits of the case: 43% said they think Trump should be convicted, compared to 37% who did not think so.

But Monday's court proceedings gave prosecutors and Trump's defense team a chance to paint their respective portraits of the former president before the jury.

This is particularly critical, said Harvard Law School's Sullivan, because a large majority of jurors make up their minds at the end of opening statements and tend to hold that opinion throughout the trial.

For example, Blanche on Monday described the former president as a man, a husband and a father. He also alluded to Trump's ties to New York, where he built his real estate empire.

Use common sense, Blanche told the jury. Were New Yorkers. That's why we were here.

Sullivan explained that one of the techniques of a good trial lawyer is to place his client in the jury box, metaphorically speaking, with the jury.

And Trump's lawyer wants the jury to believe that the former president is one of them fighting against state overreach, and that [is the] basic theory that President Trump wants the jury to believe, Sullivan said.

The prosecution, for its part, hoped to convince the jury that Trump is someone who simply never plays by the rules and that no man is above the law, Sullivan said.

His argument, he added, is that President Trump committed a crime and should be held accountable.

