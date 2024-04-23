Chinese nickel billionaire bolsters Australian miner in Indonesia

Behind the company's success is Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the world's largest nickel and stainless steel manufacturer and the largest shareholder of Nickel Industries. The conglomerate owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda has built smelters for the Australian company at a speed and cost that gives it an advantage over rivals, but which could also pose risks to the company in the future.

In exchange, Nickel Industries gave Tsingshan, heavily dependent on the Chinese market, access to Western investors, a way to recycle the capital it injected into Indonesia and a potential back door into the U.S. electric vehicle market.

They realize they need to be able to sell into other markets, said Angela Durrant, senior base metals analyst at consultancy CRU Group. They want to be able to say that it's not just a Chinese product that's coming out.

Tsingshan officials did not respond to a request for comment.

For Nickel Industries, this merger is a double-edged sword. While Chinese companies led by Tsingshan dominate nickel processing in Indonesia, gaining a reputation for building and operating factories at extremely low costs, some Western companies and investors are reluctant to become dependent on them.

Beyond geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, many companies still view Indonesia, which accounts for more than half of global nickel production, as a risky place to invest. This is partly because foreign investors have lost control of their assets or been hit by raw material export bans, a feature of President Joko Widodos' outgoing government.

There are also concerns about the widespread use of coal, environmental damage caused by mining and fatal industrial accidents that have raised questions about shortcuts in the sector.

There is skepticism because we have the double whammy of being in Indonesia with a Chinese partner, Nickel Industries CEO Justin Werner said in an interview last month.

But without Tsingshan, Nickel Industries would not exist in its current form. The Sydney-based company began life in Indonesia mining what was then an isolated nickel deposit in Sulawesi, east of Borneo, but was forced to cease operations when the government banned exports of raw ore in 2014 to strengthen its domestic smelting industry.

At the time, Tsingshan was in the process of opening some of its first Indonesian nickel smelters a few miles away, but was having difficulty taking stakes in nearby mines, according to a source close to the company. The Chinese giant began buying up ore from Australian companies before taking a 20% stake for $26 million in 2018.

That's really the genesis of the relationship, Werner said. It wasn't our big plan, just a coincidence.

Nickel Industries used these and other funds to purchase a 25% stake in two nickel smelting lines that Tsingshan was building in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park, known as IMIP, on the Sulawesi island. The purpose-built site, Xiang's brainchild, would come to symbolize Indonesia's nickel boom, the good and the bad.

Known in Chinese commodity circles as Big Shot for his high risk tolerance, Xiang gained wider notoriety in 2022 for nearly breaking the London Metal Exchange after being ousted from a major bearish bet on nickel price.

But it was undoubtedly in Indonesia that his most daring gesture was made. Since his arrival 15 years ago, Tsingshan has spearheaded a wave of Chinese investment of more than $30 billion in the country's nickel smelting sector. This effort has focused on huge industrial parks like IMIP, which have helped Indonesia's exports boom, and the construction of high-pressure acid leaching plants that produce a form of nickel coveted by the mining industry. batteries.

The increase in production triggered a fall in nickel prices last year, forcing some miners in other countries to consider closing permanently. But thanks to economies of scale, cheap labor and coal, smelters located in parks like IMIP continued to operate.

These include four factories now majority-owned by Nickel Industries and built by Tsingshan. The conglomerate used the Australian company to diversify the investors involved in the industrial park and reduce the concentration of risks there, according to a source close to its thinking, while retaining its influence by owning 23% of the company's shares.

In a way it's a one-sided relationship, but I think that's what they have to do to operate in Indonesia, said Durrant, the CRU analyst.

And while the rapprochement with China has been a blessing for Nickel Industries so far, there is clear downside risk. Since its creation, IMIP has been the scene of numerous industrial accidents.

A fire at a nickel processing plant owned by Tsingshan in December killed 21 people and prompted the government to demand that China improve its smelting operations in the country. This incident remains under investigation.

Access to the American market

Tsingshan's involvement also poses a potential barrier to Nickel Industries' access to a rapidly growing market: the United States. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act offers generous subsidies for electric vehicles, provided they contain a limited proportion of components from Chinese companies.

The rules regarding joint ventures remain unclear and Nickel Industries' products could still fall on the wrong side of the legislation. CEO Werner said he hoped a new high-pressure acid leach plant could help change that when it comes online next year, after which Tsingshan would sell part of its stake to a new investor to meet IRA requirements.

Construction of the Tsingshan HPAL has just started. There is not even a paved road leading to the site. But after nearly a decade of partnering with the Chinese company, Werner has shown confidence.

Everything the Chinese said they would do, they did, he said.

(By Eddie Spence and Alfred Cang)