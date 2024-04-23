In an apparent overhaul, PM Modi downplays slogan of over 400

The shift in focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign from ensuring aViksit Bharat (developed India) and the Beyond400 pitch (seats)to generate fear in our womenmangalsutrawould be stolen by CongressThe hand after the first round of voting raised questions.

Exalting majority fear has always been part of the BJP's strategy, but after two terms, a distracted opposition and the entry of secular figures into the NDA family, it appeared for a while that the BJP was considering a post-polarization scenario . in western Uttar Pradesh, where eight constituencies went to polls in the first phase.

But this time, the opposition has its counter-narrative of fear. Using the anxiety that the BJP 400-pairIf the tone arouses among the subaltern groups, the opposition presents a brute majority as a precursor to changing the Constitution as envisaged by BR Ambedkar and the reservation policy. It is therefore not surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the magic number at the Aligarh rally on April 22.

The Congress manifesto was released on April 5, but it took Mr Modi more than a fortnight to realize that the party was planning wealth redistribution with a communist mentality.

A minister in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh assured this reporter that the basic structure of the Constitution would not be touched. The opposition sows fear. The amendments will be within the framework of the Constitution, as has always been the case, he said.

However, he could not sustain the figure of 400 seats. A BJP worker, when asked about its 400-seat victory two days after the first round, conceded: “It's just a rhyming statement made in polls likeThis time, the Modi government.

Such pragmatism was lacking in the run-up to the first round of elections. While Prime Minister Modi at his rallies assured crowds that winning 400 seats would help the government solve tougher problems, BJP supporters in WhatsApp groups drew their own conclusions. In conversations with different caste groups on the ground, the BJP's upper caste voters reacted as if they had read the BJP's scripts. Mann Ki Baat for the next term. From there emerged a long list of what the party could do: a population control law, disbanding the Waqf board, and transforming India into a Hindu Rashtra.

During the pre-poll campaign, it was clear that despite multiple BJP rallies in all western constituencies of UP, the ground reality showed a lack of fervour. There was an average drop of 6.29% in voter turnout across the eight constituencies, compared to 2019, when the BJP had won two of the eight seats.

The maximum decline was recorded in Muzaffarnagar where the voting percentage fell by 8.9 points, followed by Rampur, Bijnor and Kairana. Local observers said the decline could not be attributed solely to weather, marriages and harvests. Polls are still taking place this season. It seems that either the BJP supporter is complacent or the message does not excite him enough to speak out. A section of Muslims also seemed disenchanted with the electoral process, said political analyst Surya Mani Gupta.

As the Election Commission takes steps to counter the rising temperatures, BJP workers in Muzaffarnagar and Rampur have asked the party leadership to increase the pressure..Polarizenahin ho raha haiwas the common refrain in Saharipur, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Moradabad and Rampur where the Muslim population is decisive.

Those with a keen ear could see Mr. Modi shifting gears with his rally in Amroha on April 19, polling day, when he deliberated on how the majority community suffered during the local Tigri festival due to of the appeasement policy of previous governments.

It is a hyper-local factor which surprised observers that a leader who spoke ofViksit Bharatsuddenly changed course. We realisedthe stale pot is boiling(a late display of enthusiasm), said a senior local journalist, referring to the BJP's return to stirring up stale polarizing issues.

It may be a matter of chance or lack of resources, but the opposition's strategy of lying low also appears to have paid off. Saharanpur Congress candidate Imran Masood, whom the BJP has always portrayed as a polarizing figure, held only one roadshow on the last day of campaigning. His approach helped galvanize anger among Rajputs in Behat, his main constituency, a local source said. Moreover, he got the support of the Chandra Shekhar Azads Bhim Army, which is influential in some pockets of the constituency. This has turned Saharanpur into a tight contest despite the Bahujan Samaj Party fielding a Muslim candidate.

In Kairana, the brother of PS candidate Iqra Hasans and MP Nahid Hasan, who has made controversial statements against the majority community in the past, has kept a low profile. You could say he did the office work throughout the campaign while Iqra went door-to-door, a local journalist said.

Meanwhile, creativity on social media creates its parallel political universe. When the video of Yogi Adityanath flanked by Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Balyan surfaced, a Rajput group added a song in the background that described Mr. Balyan as Vibhishan (defector). After the first round, some BJP supporters posted on social media the results of an exit poll, which is illegal according to the Election Commission.