Politics
In an apparent overhaul, PM Modi downplays slogan of over 400
The shift in focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign from ensuring aViksit Bharat (developed India) and the Beyond400 pitch (seats)to generate fear in our womenmangalsutrawould be stolen by CongressThe hand after the first round of voting raised questions.
Exalting majority fear has always been part of the BJP's strategy, but after two terms, a distracted opposition and the entry of secular figures into the NDA family, it appeared for a while that the BJP was considering a post-polarization scenario . in western Uttar Pradesh, where eight constituencies went to polls in the first phase.
But this time, the opposition has its counter-narrative of fear. Using the anxiety that the BJP 400-pairIf the tone arouses among the subaltern groups, the opposition presents a brute majority as a precursor to changing the Constitution as envisaged by BR Ambedkar and the reservation policy. It is therefore not surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the magic number at the Aligarh rally on April 22.
The Congress manifesto was released on April 5, but it took Mr Modi more than a fortnight to realize that the party was planning wealth redistribution with a communist mentality.
A minister in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh assured this reporter that the basic structure of the Constitution would not be touched. The opposition sows fear. The amendments will be within the framework of the Constitution, as has always been the case, he said.
However, he could not sustain the figure of 400 seats. A BJP worker, when asked about its 400-seat victory two days after the first round, conceded: “It's just a rhyming statement made in polls likeThis time, the Modi government.
Such pragmatism was lacking in the run-up to the first round of elections. While Prime Minister Modi at his rallies assured crowds that winning 400 seats would help the government solve tougher problems, BJP supporters in WhatsApp groups drew their own conclusions. In conversations with different caste groups on the ground, the BJP's upper caste voters reacted as if they had read the BJP's scripts. Mann Ki Baat for the next term. From there emerged a long list of what the party could do: a population control law, disbanding the Waqf board, and transforming India into a Hindu Rashtra.
During the pre-poll campaign, it was clear that despite multiple BJP rallies in all western constituencies of UP, the ground reality showed a lack of fervour. There was an average drop of 6.29% in voter turnout across the eight constituencies, compared to 2019, when the BJP had won two of the eight seats.
The maximum decline was recorded in Muzaffarnagar where the voting percentage fell by 8.9 points, followed by Rampur, Bijnor and Kairana. Local observers said the decline could not be attributed solely to weather, marriages and harvests. Polls are still taking place this season. It seems that either the BJP supporter is complacent or the message does not excite him enough to speak out. A section of Muslims also seemed disenchanted with the electoral process, said political analyst Surya Mani Gupta.
As the Election Commission takes steps to counter the rising temperatures, BJP workers in Muzaffarnagar and Rampur have asked the party leadership to increase the pressure..Polarizenahin ho raha haiwas the common refrain in Saharipur, Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Moradabad and Rampur where the Muslim population is decisive.
Those with a keen ear could see Mr. Modi shifting gears with his rally in Amroha on April 19, polling day, when he deliberated on how the majority community suffered during the local Tigri festival due to of the appeasement policy of previous governments.
It is a hyper-local factor which surprised observers that a leader who spoke ofViksit Bharatsuddenly changed course. We realisedthe stale pot is boiling(a late display of enthusiasm), said a senior local journalist, referring to the BJP's return to stirring up stale polarizing issues.
It may be a matter of chance or lack of resources, but the opposition's strategy of lying low also appears to have paid off. Saharanpur Congress candidate Imran Masood, whom the BJP has always portrayed as a polarizing figure, held only one roadshow on the last day of campaigning. His approach helped galvanize anger among Rajputs in Behat, his main constituency, a local source said. Moreover, he got the support of the Chandra Shekhar Azads Bhim Army, which is influential in some pockets of the constituency. This has turned Saharanpur into a tight contest despite the Bahujan Samaj Party fielding a Muslim candidate.
In Kairana, the brother of PS candidate Iqra Hasans and MP Nahid Hasan, who has made controversial statements against the majority community in the past, has kept a low profile. You could say he did the office work throughout the campaign while Iqra went door-to-door, a local journalist said.
Meanwhile, creativity on social media creates its parallel political universe. When the video of Yogi Adityanath flanked by Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Balyan surfaced, a Rajput group added a song in the background that described Mr. Balyan as Vibhishan (defector). After the first round, some BJP supporters posted on social media the results of an exit poll, which is illegal according to the Election Commission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/in-apparent-rethink-pm-modi-plays-down-400-plus-slogan/article68097166.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan not willing to enter into proposed deal, reveals Aleema Khan
- In an apparent overhaul, PM Modi downplays slogan of over 400
- Jokowi visits Tumpah market in West Sulawesi: chili price IDR 40,000/kg
- Servivors win two and lose one in the table tennis competition
- Indigenous fashion at the center of Mexico's presidential election | national news
- Now accepting reservations for the spring new coronavirus vaccine
- BOLLYWOOD PARTY AT EVE NIGHT CLUB | San Francisco| Tickets for April 26, Fri April 26, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.
- 'A bit surreal': first female 'Cup Goalkeeper' talks about her journey with the holy grail of hockey
- MAISON at Yale hosts annual fashion show
- Reliance Jio CEO Sanjay Mashruwala resigns: Read the company's stock filing
- CrushFTP urges customers to patch their file transfer tools as soon as possible
- What camels teach us about the future