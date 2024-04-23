Why is the Rawanda eviction bill passed by the British parliament controversial? First position

The British Parliament passed the controversial Rwanda Expulsion Bill on Monday, paving the way for it to become law. The green light for the bill came after months of opposition in Parliament, the courts and civil society circles. Concern for the human rights of asylum seekers has been the main cause of resistance to the bill.

What does the bill mean for asylum seekers? What is the controversy? Why was Rwanda chosen? We explain.

What is the bill about?

The bill was first introduced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022.

Under its provisions, people who arrived in Britain illegally after January 1, 2022 could be sent to Rwanda, around 6,400 kilometers from the UK's coast.

Boris Johnson launched work on the bill after Brexit. Reuters

Once implemented into law, the law will allow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government to send some asylum seekers to the East African country to have their applications processed under a deal of five years.

If candidates are successful, they will be granted refugee status and allowed to stay in Rwanda. Otherwise, they could either apply to settle in Rwanda for different reasons, or request asylum in another “safe third country”.

No asylum seeker would be able to apply to return to the UK.

The UK will pay Rwanda a substantial sum as part of the deal. It will cost the UK around $665 million (540 million) to deport the first 300 asylum seekers, according to the National Audit Office, a public spending watchdog.

Why was the bill introduced?

The context of the bill was growing immigration pressure in the United Kingdom.

In 2019, the Conservative Party comes to power. One of his main promises was to reduce net migration. In 2020, Brexit happened. Although Britain's departure from the European Union has given the government more control over who is allowed into the country, migration pressure has not eased.

The Johnson administration has struggled to contain the growing number of migrants arriving via unofficial routes. In fact, in 2022, net migration reached a record high of 745,000. The majority of these people came from third countries. Most of these people are also legal migrants.

In this context, the conservative government, led by Johnson, presented the Rwanda asylum plan. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aggressively pushed for the bill with his “Stop the Boats” campaign. He also introduced measures to reduce legal migration, promising to reduce it to 300,000.

Will the bill really alleviate migratory pressure?

According to Bloomberg, Rwanda will only take in a tiny portion of people arriving illegally in the UK. Initially, it will only be able to accommodate 200 migrants. This figure is expected to increase, but not exponentially.

However, Conservative supporters of the bill have argued that the UK government believes the real value would be deterrence. Some asylum seekers, who travel illegally to the UK on dangerous small boats from France, would be more likely to stay there if they feared being redirected to Africa.

According to ReutersIn 2023, more than 29,000 people arrived in the UK via such boats, often organized by criminal gangs. In 2022, a record 45,775 migrants arrived this way. Until April 10 this year, more than 5,500 people coming by boat had been detected. This trend is similar to that of 2022.

Why is the bill so controversial?

The bill has been heavily criticized by lawmakers and activists on human rights grounds.

In June 2022, the first deportation flight was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), saying British judges had not ruled on the plan.

More than a year later, in November 2023, a UK Supreme Court tribunal unanimously upheld an appeal court ruling that the Rwandan policy was unlawful. They said no proper assessment had been conducted to determine whether Rwanda was safe. The court also found that there are serious grounds to believe that the expelled refugees would be at risk in Rwanda. There are realistic risks that asylum seekers' claims in Rwanda will be misassessed or that they will be returned to their country of origin, where they risk persecution.

There have been protests against Rwanda's expulsion bill. Reuters

To get around this problem, the British government amended the treaty. The administration said the new treaty ensures that people transferred to Rwanda do not risk being returned to a country where their lives or freedom would be threatened.

The next day, the government presented the draft law on Rwanda's security (asylum and immigration). The bill declared Rwanda a safe country. The government has acknowledged that this may not be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

But why did the British government go to such lengths to send people specifically to Rwanda? Why not try to negotiate a deal with another country?

Why focus on Rwanda?

The simple reason is that no one else wants this job. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Johnson, the UK considered entering into agreements with Ghana, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria and Morocco. This did not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Rwanda was eager to participate. The country, under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, is seeking to show off its progress in rebuilding from the civil war and Belgian colonial rule. Kagame sees this as an opportunity to present himself as a competent leader on the world stage. He may project that his administration will be able to help the West resolve a complex political issue, Bloomberg had already reported.

For the UK, there are precedents for such agreements between Rwanda, Israel and Denmark. However, Israel had to end this program after the Israeli Supreme Court declared it illegal because Rwanda had not respected the assurances it had given.

Is it just an expensive gadget?

The deal will prove extremely costly for the UK. Even if the UK does not send anyone to Rwanda, Sunak has pledged to pay taxpayers' $370 million over a five-year period.

So far, although no expulsions have taken place, Britain has already paid Rwanda more than $304 million.

Furthermore, to settle a tiny portion of immigrants, around 300 refugees, it would cost more than £600 million.

The UK currently spends more than £3 billion a year processing asylum applications. The cost of accommodating migrants awaiting a decision in hotels and other accommodation is around £8 million a day.

Current figures indicate that there are still around 100,000 asylum applications that have not yet been decided.

With the contribution of agencies