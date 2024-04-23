Activists file last-ditch suit as Indonesia once again fails to pass indigenous bill

Lawyers for Indonesia's main indigenous alliance have launched legal action against the government over its failure to pass a long-awaited indigenous rights bill.

The lawsuit aims to force Indonesia's parliament to speed up passage of the bill, which has been stalled for more than a decade due to intransigence by elected representatives.

This still needs to be discussed, a senior Golkar Party parliamentarian said earlier this month.

However, few expect progress in the coming months, with the inauguration of a new parliament on October 1 and a new president on October 20.

JAKARTA Civil society advocates representing more than 2,000 customary communities in Indonesia have launched last-minute legal challenges against parliament's failure to pass an indigenous rights bill during the president's 10-year administration Joko Widodo.

It is very important that there is a guarantee of legal security regarding the recognition and protection of indigenous peoples who find themselves in a threatened position and who are even victims of criminalization and confiscation of their lands, said lawyer Fatiatulo Lazira.

Fatiatulo was retained by the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN), the country's largest indigenous rights group, in a March trial seeking progress on the proposed law on indigenous peoples before the current administration leaves office in October.

AMAN first introduced a bill to parliament in 2012 and lent its support to Jokowi, as the president is known, for his successful 2014 election campaign.

In this year's presidential election on February 14, a majority of Indonesian voters elected Prabowo Subianto to succeed Jokowi, who is nearing the end of his two-term term.

President Jokowi has only one year left in his term, and we hope that the Indigenous Peoples Bill will be passed, Dorince Mehue, AMAN activist for the Papua region, said in September last year. This is our hope.

At stake is a campaign dating back to the fall of strongman President Suharto in 1998, aimed at enacting legislation enshrining customary rights throughout the archipelago.

Indigenous peoples' advocates refer to Article 18B of the 1945 Indonesian Constitution, which reads: The State recognizes and respects traditional communities and their traditional customary rights as long as these subsist and are consistent with the societal development and the principles of the unitary state. of the Republic of Indonesia and shall be regulated by law.

Successive governments have committed to solving the problem. A bill on the rights of indigenous peoples has been included on the list of priority national laws every year since 2014, but has never been adopted.

Many cases of confiscation of customary territories and criminalization have been revealed by witnesses, said Judianto Simanjuntak, AMAN lawyer.

The bill could, if adopted, facilitate the recognition of customary territory and protect indigenous cultures. However, the Indonesian parliament has consistently passed less than 50% of its legislative goals in any given year. The indigenous bill, known in Indonesia as RUU Masyarakat Adat, has remained stalled for more than a decade.

In 2013, Indonesia's Constitutional Court affirmed that indigenous communities held rights to customary lands. AMAN has since cited the ruling as precedent while lobbying lawmakers to legislate the Indigenous Rights Bill.

The complaints are numerous and they increase every year, said Abdon Nababan, former secretary general of AMAN who attended the organization's first meeting in 1999. “Conflicts on the ground are increasing.

In August last year, AMAN sought to put pressure on Parliament in an official letter to lawmakers. With no response after three months, the civil society group initiated legal proceedings.

According to the 90-day deadline, if there is no response to the letter, we can sue,” said Judianto, AMAN’s lawyer.

The legislative process requires overcoming a series of procedural hurdles, including obtaining a formal document identifying the specific issues to be addressed in the bill, known as the Issue Inventory List, or DIM by its Indonesian acronym.

It is always said that there is already a DIM, Judanto said. But we never saw it.

Few expect lawmakers to meet the deadline for passing the bill as time runs out for the outgoing government, with a new parliament due to be sworn in on October 1 and a new president on October 20.

Yes, it's still under discussion, it needs to happen between the [party] factions, said Lodewijk Friedrich Paulus, a senior Golkar party official, in Parliament the first week of April.

A key question remains how Prabowo, the president-elect, will approach the issue of indigenous rights during the 2024-29 period.

“We will continue to put pressure on Parliament and the government, to act and to fight,” Judianto said, as civil society awaits the state court's decision. This [lawsuit] is just one way for us to continue to claim our rights.

Banner image: A mining company has cut down trees from the Kinipan traditional forest. Image courtesy of Save Kinipan.

This story was reported by Mongabays Indonesia team and first published hereAnd here on ourIndonesian siteMarch 14 and 31, 2024.