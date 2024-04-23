Xi inspects southwest China's Chongqing Municipality

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learned about the municipality's efforts to accelerate the development of the new international land-sea trade corridor in western China. China, during a visit to an international logistics center. central park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 22, 2024. Xi inspected southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

CHONGQING, April 23 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, inspected southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Monday to Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited an international logistics park, a community in Jiulongpo District, and a digital urban operations and governance center.

He learned about the efforts made by the municipality to accelerate the development of the new international land-sea trade corridor in western China, carry out urban renewal projects, ensure and improve the well-being of the people, and strengthen the modernization of urban governance.

