Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas leaders will leave Qatar





The Turkish president claims to have received no signal from Qatari leaders indicating Hamas' desire to leave the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool photo via AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed Tuesday that he does not believe the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas will leave Qatar, where it is currently based. Returning from his first trip to Iraq since 2011, Erdogan said he had received no signal from Qatari leaders indicating a desire by Hamas to leave the country. “The sincerity they [Qatar] to have towards them [Hamas]Their attitude towards them has always been like that of a family member,” he said. “In the coming period, I absolutely don’t think it’s possible for them to change this approach,” he added. Over the weekend, the Turkish president, who called Hamas a “liberation movement,” met with the head of the movement's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. “What is important is not where the Hamas leaders are, but the situation in Gaza,” he said Tuesday, according to his office. Erdogan accused “Israel” of having committed “unprecedented massacres” and of “want to destroy Gaza”. He also warned that a full Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip could pave the way for further invasions of Palestinian territories. Similarly, Qatar said on Tuesday that Hamas political leaders would remain in Doha as long as their presence remained beneficial to mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza. “As long as their presence here in Doha, as we have always said, is useful and positive in this mediation effort, they will stay here,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said during at a press conference, adding that Qatar continued to reassess its policy. role of mediator. Relations between Turkey and Iraq enter a new phase In another context, Erdogan expressed his belief that Iraq recognizes the need to eliminate the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and possesses the will to do so, stressing that Ankara seeks Baghdad's support in this struggle. Turkey-Iraq relations enter new phase after they agreed to collaborate against militants, strengthen economic ties through new corridor and address access needs to water from Iraq. He told reporters that Turkey's fight against terrorism would continue in accordance with international law, expressing hope to see tangible results following Baghdad's designation of the PKK as a “banned organization” last month. On Monday, Iraq and Turkey signed a strategic framework agreement covering security, trade and energy, as well as a 10-year agreement on water resources management, taking into consideration the needs of the Iraq. Read more: Haniyeh-Erdogan meeting aims to hold 'Israel' accountable, says Hamas



