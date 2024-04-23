Politics
How Sunak, multicultural Britain's great hope, has fallen flat and is on the brink of extinction
Last week, Susan Hall, the Conservative Party candidate to replace Labor London Mayor Sadiq Khan, posted a photo on Twitter showing that Khan planned to charge motorists for every mile they drive in the capital, already the one of the most expensive places in the world. to drive a car. The claims were gleefully shared and reposted by Tory supporters, columnists and even a handful of Tory MPs.
But it was a lie. Khan categorically ruled out the so-called pay-per-mile system and the photo Hall tweeted was photoshopped. Although she was repeatedly criticized for her lies, Hall doubled down on her efforts and later released a video repeating the claim.
Making false claims about your opponents has been part of political discourse across the world for decades, particularly at election time, but it seems that after 14 years in power, such tactics are all that Britain's Conservatives have left. and to their embattled leader, Rishi Sunak.
When he was appointed as Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian origin in October 2022, it was hailed as a celebration of Britain's progressive and multicultural democracy. Most importantly, after the buffoonery and chaos of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss months, Sunak promised integrity and accountability.>
Instead, his administration was marked by infighting between multiple factions and posturing.
The Conservatives are mutilating themselves among moderate centrists and mainstream Conservatives in a seemingly life-and-death battle with far-right supporters who want to destroy Britain's international legal obligations, such as the European Court of Human Rights (CEDH) that the great conservative leader created. Winston Churchill helped with the writing, and who never hesitate to be Islamophobic or anti-woke, whatever that means at any given moment.>
The public, burdened by a cost of living crisis and crumbling public services, including Britain's world-renowned National Health Service, appears to have had enough.
A major recent survey of more than 15,000 people by Survation predicts that Keir Starmer's Labor Party will win a large majority of 286 seats in the general election later this year, with the Conservatives reduced to an embarrassing 80 seats.
And yet everything could have been so different.
When Sunak was appointed finance minister in 2020, it inspired confidence in markets despite the ongoing damage caused by Brexit.
When Covid-19 hit, he quickly implemented sound policies, including the furlough program that helped businesses weather the worst public health crisis in a century. Sunak enjoyed enormous popularity for helping employees. Its Eat out to Help Out program subsequently helped support Britain's vitally important hospitality sector.
But the economic consequences of the pandemic, compounded by the added cost of Brexit, meant that Sunak's reputation for economic pragmatism quickly dissipated.
He was also fined for breaking Covid 19 rules; his ministers have been continually embroiled in various scandals and there have been defections and a coterie of MPs whose only solution to all of life's problems is to bring back Boris Johnson. Being the fifth worst Prime Minister in seven years and being forced to fix all the problems your predecessors had to resign over is no easy task.
Worse still, he's robotic and has no idea how ordinary people live their lives. He was widely mocked for not knowing how to pay for a can of Coca-Cola at a gas station. He has been unable to stem leaks from Downing Street which claim he is only counting down the days until he loses the general election and can rush to California to take up a multi-million dollar job as a Silicon Valley mandarin while ordinary people struggle to pay their gas bills and nurses are forced to rely on food banks to feed themselves and their families. He lacks the political acumen to get things done and instead relies on platitudes and statements written by recent political science graduates to address big issues of state, whether it's the cost of life or the ECHR.
The much-lauded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India has stalled and has barely made progress under his leadership. The son of immigrant parents who lived the quintessential immigration story, fleeing East Africa, settling and educating their children to the highest possible standard, Sunak has repeatedly demonized immigrants, even defending publicly a major donor who had made racist comments about migrants and Muslims.
Oddly enough, apart from the asylum seekers who trickle in on small boats crossing the Channel, his government's anti-immigration rhetoric has been most felt by the tens of thousands of South Asians and Africans who have arrived in the Kingdom. -United to fulfill the mandate. the employment gaps left by Europeans who have fled the UK in their tens of thousands since the Brexit vote.
It turns out that the man who promised integrity and transparency did not demonstrate quite the opposite. Companies owned by his wife Akshata Murty, worth an estimated £800 million, are said to have saved millions by manipulating the tax system, while other companies have benefited directly from government policies.
Above all, it is clear that Sunak, the great hope of a multicultural Britain, is incapable of empathy. He can't imagine what it feels like to be someone else, whether it's a nurse or an asylum seeker. We don't understand how to lose, win, feel hopeless, hungry or ignored.>
He just doesn't understand.
Poonam Joshi is a senior journalist based in the UK and has covered global events in the UK and Europe as a foreign correspondent. She is a regular contributor to Outside Source on the BBC World Service, the Daily Telegraph, among others.>
