Hanuman Jayanti 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda offer their wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: I extend my best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The dedication of Pavanputra will always remain an inspiration for all Ram Bhakts. I hope that with his blessings, the resolve for a developed India will receive new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on X-Day where he prayed for strength and wisdom in everyone's life.

“Happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav to everyone. May Bajrangbali bring you strength, wisdom, prudence and long life,” he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda said, “I wish everyone of the country a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. I pray that Hanuman, the son of the wind, fills everyone's life with strength, wisdom and knowledge. »

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today.

The President will be greeted with a traditional welcome by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, Chairman of Parmarth Niketan and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan. The President will also join the congregation for Harinam Sankirtan and Bhajan and perform the world famous Ganga Aarti with SS Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji alongside Parmarth Gurukul Rishikumars and pilgrims from across India and the world.

Also Read: Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes today

Hanuman Jayanti, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra and also known as Chaitra Poornima, celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman.

On this special day, devotees across the world observe fast and offer puja (prayers and rituals) to the deity. They chant Hanuman mantras to seek the blessings of Sankatmochan, another name of Lord Hanuman, and to strengthen their spiritual bond with him.

Published: April 23, 2024, 10:34 am IST

