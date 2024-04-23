Eradication of terrorism is a necessity for Iraq's future: Erdoan

Speaking to reporters after a historic visit to Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Trkiye would one way or another eliminate all PKK elements holed up in northern Iraq. In remarks released Tuesday, the Turkish leader said eliminating the terrorist group was also a precondition for a better future for Iraq, Iraq's development vision and security for international investments.

The terrorist group, which launched its first attacks in eastern Trkiye in the 1980s, has for decades relied on the mountainous territories of northern Iraq, controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Most of its senior officials are believed to be in the Qandil region.

Erdoan, who announced a decisive cross-border operation against the terrorist group this summer, visited Iraq with counterterrorism and the economy high on the list of topics he discussed with Iraqi officials. After meeting the president and prime minister in Baghdad, he traveled Monday to Erbil, headquarters of the KRG, where he met with current and former officials of the semi-autonomous entity.

Asked whether his previous remarks on resolving the terrorism problem this summer meant a joint operation with Iraq in light of his visit, Erdoan noted that the swamp of terrorism can be drained through joint efforts of the Iraqi and Syrian administrations.

However, we are fighting alone and continuously against all terrorist groups. We are waging a comprehensive struggle in Iraq and Syria and our resolve on this issue will prevail, Erdoan said.

He said counterterrorism operations, inside Trkiye and beyond its borders, respect international laws and respect the territorial integrity of neighbors, referring to Baghdad's previous criticism of the latter. We want our neighbors to adopt their own position in the face of the threats weighing on us coming from their soil and to take joint action. The PKK poses a threat to the stability, development and peace of Iraq. It is in Iraq's interest to eliminate this threat. I believe they see reality and will show will to this extent. Closing these chasms of terrorism is a prerequisite for Iraq's vision of development, securing international investment and building a predictable future. We will eradicate terrorism one way or another, we are determined. We will not allow support for terrorism, terrorist groups and those who use these groups as puppets, he said.

The president said he reiterated Trkiyes' expectation for Iraq to declare the PKK a terrorist group during his talks with Iraqi officials. The PKK is currently defined as an organization banned by Iraq.

Erdoan praised 27 agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during his visit, including an agreement on the development road project. We have taken a historic step to establish a constructive institutional identity for our relations, he said.

During his visit to Erbil, Erdoan said the Turkish flags adorning the streets of the KRG-led city were a sign of sincere friendship between Trkiye and the KRG.

We discussed the measures we can jointly take against the threat of the PKK (with the KRG) and confirmed that permanent achievement in the fight against terrorism is essential for the security of our region, he said .

Water problem

The president also raised the issue of water management. Iraq occasionally asks Trkiye to increase the volume of water downstream along the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, straddling the two neighbors.

Erdoan said Iraq has demands on this issue, but the real problem lies in the intelligent use of water resources. We must develop new plans, new programs compatible with changing climatic conditions and ensure sustainable use of water. Keep in mind that Trkiye needs water as much as Iraq. We are not a water-rich country and, in fact, we are among the countries facing water stress. If we do not create new plans quickly, we could face difficulties in terms of access to water. We must take careful measures, he said.

The president also said Trkiye avoided any emotional discourse on the issue and favored a reconciliation approach focused on a concrete solution. We must launch joint projects based on a constructive approach. Water is not an issue of conflict, it is an issue that will serve our common interests through cooperation, he said.

Measures for Gaza

Erdoan also discussed Trkiyes' diplomatic efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and bring Israel to justice for crimes committed against innocent civilians in Gaza. Israel's unprecedented massacres aimed at wiping out Gaza require a new approach (to the conflict). Israel's capture of Gaza will pave the way for future invasions. By opening Gaza to colonization by Israeli thieves, terrorists will make Israel more aggressive and reckless. We cannot allow it, he said.

In the face of Israel's spoiled and ruthless behavior, we will also strive to involve the UN and take joint measures with it. If the Islamic world does not become aware of the shocks caused by this series of massacres bordering on genocide, it risks completely losing its reflexes. It is therefore not possible for us to remain silent here. The Gaza issue is currently the most important issue for the Islamic world. Gaza is where the Islamic world should focus, reason and create realistic and effective policies to achieve a resolution. We will continue to discuss these issues with the Hamas authorities and the leaders of many countries. Our main agenda item is this issue, and we will continue to do our best to find a solution. Everyone can ignore or forget this issue, but we cannot take such an approach, he said.

Erdoan last week hosted Ismail Haniyeh, a leader of Hamas, which Trkiye defines as a resistance group, unlike Israel's allies. We will never abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters, including Hamas. We have already delivered some 45,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza and we will send more. Our history is closely linked to the Palestinian cause and we are happy to be part of it. We are happy to arouse the admiration of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Time is running out for humanity. We must do more for Palestine. We must work to end the bitter cries of infants, to ease the grieving hearts (of the Palestinians), he said.

Responding to a question about the possible departure of Hamas members from Qatar under reported pressure and the possibility of them settling in Trkiye, Erdoan said he had not heard anything on this issue and that he would not did not believe that Qatar would take such a step. They are still treated like family and I don't think that will change in the future, he said.

The president also pledged to continue his efforts to hold Netanyahu's Israeli administration accountable for crimes committed in Gaza. He mentioned that Trkiye had presented evidence during Israel's ongoing trial at the International Court of Justice.

Netanyahu, the Hitler of our time, and his accomplices cannot escape justice, he said.

Links with Armenia

Erdoan also responded to a question about Armenia's seemingly changing rhetoric regarding normalization of relations with Trkiye. A new order is being established in the region and it is time to put aside unfounded claims. It is time to move forward with the realities on the ground. It is better than moving forward with inventions and tales, he said, referring to Armenia's claim that Turks committed genocide against Armenians during World War I.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan understands this (reality). Historians approach history and this has always been our position on this issue. We have opened our archives to historians. Now is the time to create a new roadmap based on reality. I hope that Armenia will escape the darkness to which it has been condemned thanks to its diaspora and choose the path of a new beginning, he said.

A powerful Armenian diaspora lobby in the United States and Armenia is campaigning against the normalization of relations between Trkiye and Armenia due to genocide allegations that Trkiye strongly refutes.

The door to opportunities will not remain open forever, Erdoan added.