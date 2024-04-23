Carrie Johnson expresses sadness over loss of beloved pet





Carrie Johnsonshared sad news on social media on Tuesday. The mum-of-three revealed one of her ducklings had died. Carrie, 36, was documenting how she has been caring for three little ducklings since they hatched at her family home in Oxfordshire last week. Donny, the sadly deceased duckling, was a concern for Carrie since his arrival as he was not eating and was much smaller than his siblings, Wally and Daffy. Carrie shared the sad news that Donny had died overnight “Don didn’t make it,” Carrie wrote. “We all knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but it still makes me very sad. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny.” The post was shared with a photo of the duck. A day before the sad update, on Monday evening, Carrie revealed that her husband Boris Johnson didn't “think he'd make it through the night” after Donny appeared noticeably weaker than Wally and Daffy while they were together in their reservoir. Carrie revealed her husband Boris Johnson didn't think Donny would make it Another sad photo saw Donny snuggling up to one of the other little ducklings. “A rather depressing update from Donny. He still isn't eating and while the other two gorgeous ones are jumping around, splashing their water bowls and munching on their chicken crumbs, Donny seems very lethargic, sitting very still in the corner. “He's also about 2/3 the size of the others now. They're growing and he's not. Boris doesn't think he'll make it through the night. *Sigh. I'm going to give him lots of love and attention today .and make him feel and will make him as comfortable as possible. Wally and Daffy are thriving since their arrival last week These words accompanied a series of updates showing photos of the three chicks together, as well as videos showing them wandering around inside their tank. Carrie, whose brood of three animal lovers, bought him a duck egg incubator for his birthday last month. The Johnsons already have a family of ducks living in their duck pond, located in their sprawling nearly five-acre backyard. ©Instagram Romy read to the newcomers The children certainly loved the little ducklings, with Carrie's two-year-old daughter Romy even reading to her feathered friends on Thursday. “My daughter Romy insisted on reading to them at breakfast,” Carrie wrote alongside a cute photo of the toddler wearing colorful pajamas and reading a children's book.

