Imran alleges pre-planned manipulation in Punjab by-elections





Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that premeditated frauds marred the Punjab by-elections, accusing the Punjab Police of indulging in fraud.

Unlike the opposition's shocking victory in the general elections, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a smooth ride in the recently held by-elections.

Unofficial results showed the ruling party secured a majority of seats in the national and provincial assemblies contested on Sunday.

“Democracy depends on the rule of law and the conduct of free and fair elections, but we have witnessed the law of the jungle. Police interference in the Punjab by-elections is deeply worrying,” he said. -he remarked during a media interaction at Adiala, Rawalpindi. Prison.

Imran pointed out that by-polls were also conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) rules, saying no cases of fraud took place in the province.

“There is currently no semblance of democracy in the country. This rigging was a preventative measure, motivated by fear of the events that unfolded on February 8. The postponement of the elections [general] The October-February elections were a deliberate tactic to suppress the PTI. Even our petition to the Supreme Court remained unanswered as it was awaiting the demise of the PTI,” he said.

Imran lamented that a myriad of tactics were deployed ahead of the general elections to tarnish the reputation of the PTI, resulting in the conversion of a majority vote into a minority.

The former prime minister lamented the lack of constitutional governance in the country, saying only the influential wield power.

“The lack of security for overseas Pakistanis hampers investment in the country. Transparent elections are the cornerstone of a stable government, an essential element of democracy,” he reiterated.

Imran expressed concern that the existing government framework is jeopardizing Pakistan's future, emphasizing the imperative of transparent and accountable governance.

Regarding the negotiations and so-called agreements, Imran questioned their feasibility and necessity, saying that the will of the masses, as demonstrated on February 8, cannot be undermined.

He lamented the loss of confidence in the judiciary, highlighting the encroachment on the fundamental right of citizens to elect their representatives.

Imran expressed his dismay over the unfair treatment of his wife, emphasizing his apolitical stance. “My wife's involvement in politics is non-existent, but she faces persecution and imprisonment. Cases have been unjustly registered against my three sisters. Unlike Maryam Nawaz and Benazir Bhutto, my wife has not never been involved in politics,” he said.

Furthermore, Imran highlighted the positive diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia during his government's tenure, citing the hosting of the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in Pakistan as a testimony of the friendly relations.

