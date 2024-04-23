Erdogan arrives in Iraq for water, oil and gas talks | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette

BAGHDAD — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Iraq on Monday for his first official visit in more than a decade, as Ankara seeks greater cooperation from Baghdad in its fight against a Kurdish militant group based in Iraq.

Other issues also weigh heavily between the two countries, including water supplies and oil and gas exports from northern Iraq to Turkey, which have been interrupted for more than a year.

Erdogan, whose last visit to Baghdad was in 2011 when he was prime minister, met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as they signed agreements on the management of water, security, energy and economic cooperation.

“I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will constitute a new turning point in relations between Turkey and Iraq,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with al-Sudani.

Al-Soudani said they discussed “bilateral security coordination, which will meet the needs of both parties and address the challenges posed by the presence of armed elements likely to cooperate with terrorism and violate the security of the two countries.

Erdogan's visit “comes at a sensitive and dangerous time”, al-Sudani added, citing Israel's war against the militant group Hamas in Gaza – a war that has had repercussions across the region.

Erdogan said the leaders had “consulted on joint measures we can take against the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions, which target Turkey from Iraqi territory”, referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist movement banned in Turkey.

The PKK maintained bases in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Erdogan previously announced a major operation against the PKK over the summer, aiming to “permanently” eradicate the threat it poses. He did not specify what actions Turkish forces would take in Iraq, but Turkish forces have carried out numerous ground offensives against the PKK in northern Iraq in the past, and Turkish aircraft frequently target suspected PKK sites. .

Ankara now aims to create a security corridor 19 to 40 kilometers deep along the shared border with Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler told reporters last month.

The insurgency – the PKK is fighting for an autonomous Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey – has left tens of thousands dead since the 1980s, and Turkey and its Western allies have labeled the PKK a terrorist organization.

Baghdad has long complained that Turkish actions in Iraq against the PKK violate its sovereignty, but appears to approve of Ankara's operations.

In March, after a meeting between the Iraqi and Turkish foreign ministers, Baghdad announced that the Iraqi National Security Council had banned the PKK, although it did not designate it as a terrorist organization. Erdogan welcomed this ban on Monday.

Al-Sudani told reporters during a visit to Washington last week that Iraq and Turkey have “genuine interests in each other and common projects.” He stressed that the PKK has a long presence in northern Iraq, “but we do not allow any armed group to be on Iraqi territory and use it as a launching pad for attacks.”

Ankara has argued that the PKK's presence in Iraq threatens the planned construction of a major trade route, the Iraq Development Road, which would connect the southern Iraqi port of Basra to Turkey and Iraq. Europe via a network of railway lines and motorways.

Baghdad could take an approach toward the PKK similar to the one it has taken toward Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq.

The presence of Iranian dissidents had become a point of tension with Tehran, which periodically launches airstrikes on its bases in Iraq. Last summer, Iran and Iraq reached an agreement to disarm the groups and transfer their members from military bases to camps for displaced people.

Energy issues and water rights are also central to Iraq-Turkey relations.

An oil pipeline linking the semi-autonomous Kurdish region to Turkey has been closed since March 2023, after an arbitration court ruling ordered Ankara to pay Iraq $1.5 billion for oil exports that bypassed the Iraqi central government in Baghdad. The sharing of oil and gas revenues has long been a controversial subject between Baghdad and the Kurdish authorities in Erbil.

In recent years, Iraqi officials have complained that dams built by Turkey were reducing Iraq's water supply.

The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which provide most of Iraq's fresh water, originate in Turkey. Experts fear that climate change will exacerbate existing water shortages in Iraq, with potentially devastating consequences.

Mustafa Hassan, a Baghdad resident, said he hoped Erdogan's visit “will contribute to solving water-related problems, because Iraq is suffering from a water shortage crisis, and this affects agriculture”.

Erdogan said Ankara was aware of the water problems facing Iraq and that the two countries had set up “a joint permanent committee that will help through cooperation… taking into account our common interests” .

Information in this article was provided by Andrew Wilks, Ellen Knickmeyer and Ali Jabar of The Associated Press.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, third from right, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, third from left, Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed al-Sulaiti, second from right, and Minister of UAE Energy Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei, second from left. , pose for a photo during their meeting in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Pool via AP)



