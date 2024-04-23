Politics
Collaborator of far-right German politician arrested for spying for China | Political news
Concerns over efforts to influence the upcoming European elections are growing, with MEP Krah also investigating Russian influence operations.
German police have arrested an aide to a far-right member of the European Parliament on suspicion of spying for China.
Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Jian G allegedly repeatedly passed information about the functioning of the European Parliament to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS). The arrest sparked warnings in Europe that democracy is under threat ahead of June's European elections, while angering Beijing.
German authorities have not said which politician employed the arrested man. However, media reported that the German national was a collaborator of Maximilian Krah.
The MEP is the lead candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming European Parliament elections.
Jian G was arrested Monday evening in Dresden and his apartment was searched, prosecutors said. In addition to reporting on European Parliament negotiations and decisions in January, he also allegedly spied on Chinese opposition figures in Germany.
Attack on democracy
Berlin Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the spying allegations were extremely serious.
If it is confirmed that there was spying for Chinese intelligence inside the European Parliament, then this is an attack from within on European democracy, she said in a press release.
Anyone who employs such a staff member also bears responsibility, she added. This matter must be clarified precisely. All connections and the bottom must be illuminated.
The media linked Krah to a Russian plan to influence the vote this was discovered by Czech intelligence services earlier this month. He was also questioned by the FBI in January on suspicion of receiving money from Kremlin agents.
The AfD said in a brief statement that the arrest was very worrying.
As we have no further information on this case, we must await further investigations by the federal prosecutor's office, said spokesman Michael Pfalzgraf.
China's Foreign Ministry rejected the arrest, accusing unnamed forces of trying to defame Beijing and destroy bilateral relations.
The intention of this kind of hype is very obvious: it is to defame and suppress China and destroy the atmosphere of cooperation between China and Europe, a spokesperson said.
Series of arrests
Reports of Jian G's detention came hours after Germany arrested three other people accused of spying for the MSS.
Regarding the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Berlin stated that Beijing was not carrying out any espionage activities in Germany. He accuses Berlin of trying to manipulate China's image and defame China.
The same day, however, the United Kingdom announced it had arrested two men suspected of providing damaging information to Beijing.
The series of arrests comes shortly after Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China to discuss economic relations and press for Beijing to abandon its support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
Berlin has recently warned of growing attempts by Moscow and Beijing to exert political and economic influence, and German intelligence services have called for broader powers.
In response to Jian G's arrest, MEPs called on the European Parliament to speed up the continuation of its investigation into foreign influence to guard against interference during the vote in early June.
We demand preliminary results before the elections, said Green MEP Terry Reintke. Autocracies like China and Russia are actively trying to undermine our democracies in Europe.
