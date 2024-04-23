Politics
UK puts defense industry on 'war footing' with $620 million in new military aid to Ukraine
Warsaw, Poland — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday that the country is putting its defense industry on a war footing by increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade, amid concerns about NATO regarding the possible repercussions of the Russian war in Ukraine.
Sunak announced a spending increase well above NATO's 2% target during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw. This follows a new commitment to send weapons worth 500 million pounds ($620 million) to Ukraine, including missiles, armored vehicles and ammunition.
He described the spending increase as the biggest boost to our national defense in a generation. »
In a world that has never been more dangerous since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent,” he said at a press conference alongside the Secretary General of the NATO, Jens Stoltenberg As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests and our values.
Sunak has promised an extra 75 billion pounds ($93 billion) in defense spending over the next six years. The 2.5% GDP spending target was a recommitment to a target set by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022.
Sunak and his Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, had previously said the 2.5% target would only be met when economic conditions allowed.
We will put the UK's defense industry on a war footing, Sunak told an audience of British soldiers serving on NATO's Eastern Front. One of the main lessons of the war in Ukraine is that we need larger ammunition stocks and the industry can replenish them more quickly.
Under the new spending plan, Britain's defense budget will increase immediately and then rise steadily to reach 87 billion pounds by the end of the decade.
Ten years ago, NATO leaders agreed to spend 2% of GDP on defense spending. Britain has spent more than that amount over the past decade, but never more than 2.35% in 2020, according to NATO data.
Official UK figures show that defense spending last year was around £55.5 billion. NATO data showed this was around 2.07% of the UK's GDP, ahead of countries like France and Germany, but behind Poland, the US, Estonia and others. others.
Sunak spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to confirm the aid and “assure him of the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal and expansionist ambitions,” the office said. Sunak.
British officials said the new commitment to Ukraine included 400 vehicles, 60 boats, 1,600 munitions and 4 million rounds of ammunition, at a time when Ukraine is struggling to contain advancing Russian forces on the front line Eastern War, which is now in its third war. year.
The delivery will include British long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of around 150 miles (240 kilometers) and have proven effective in hitting Russian targets.
Sunak said Britain's commitment shows that Ukraine is not alone and will never be alone.
However, Downing Street did not say whether the aid would be immediately available for delivery. Zelensky has pleaded for more international aid, warning that his country would lose the war without it.
The announcement comes three days after the U.S. House of Representatives approved $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, as U.S. lawmakers rushed to deliver a new round of U.S. support to the war-torn ally. The Senate was expected to vote on the package Tuesday.
Ammunition shortages over the past six months have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells, a disadvantage Russia has taken advantage of this year by taking the town of Avdiivka and currently moving towards the town of Chasiv Yar, also in the eastern Donetsk region.
___
Hui reported from London.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/uk-pledges-620-million-new-military-aid-ukraine-109525773
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan did not receive govt's dialogue message: PTI chairman
- UK puts defense industry on 'war footing' with $620 million in new military aid to Ukraine
- After the Constitutional Court's decision, Jokowi assures his support for the transition process to the new government
- Haberman on why David Pecker testimony is 'fundamentally different'
- Fox Valley natives make their first Hollywood short film
- Cleveland Clinic, IBM's Cleveland Discovery & Innovation Forum
- DVIDS – News – Naval Chaplaincy School in Growing International Partnerships
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Sunak announces Britain's largest ever military aid package for Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine war news
- Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and more…
- Childs is stepping down as assistant hockey coach
- 404 Page not found – Porsche Newsroom France