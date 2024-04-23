Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves for China on 'private visit'





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left for China on Monday evening for a five-day “private visit”.

The Sharif family is keeping the visit low-key.

According to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), its supreme leader left for China on a Chinese Southern Airlines flight on a private visit along with his grandson, Junaid Safdar, and his staff from Lahore airport. The PML-N, however, did not disclose Sharif's plans during his five-day stay in China.

Local media say Sharif will undergo a medical examination in China and hold meetings with some Chinese companies regarding development projects in Punjab, where his daughter Maryam Nawaz is the chief minister. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would also accompany him.

Speculation is also circulating in PML-N circles that Sharif may be on a “special mission” to China.

Sharif has never visited China in the past for medical reasons. He traveled to the UK for medical reasons in 2019 and remained in exile there, before returning in 2023 following the fall of Imran Khan's government. His younger brother Shehbaz Sharif leads a six-party coalition at the Centre.

After his dream of becoming prime minister for the fourth time was shattered in the February elections, Nawaz Sharif is keeping a low profile.

