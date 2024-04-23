President Jokowi to Address Human Resources and Infrastructure Needs at Kondosapata Hospital, West Sulawesi – Healthy My Country





Mamasa, April 23, 2024 Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin visited the Kondosapata Regional Hospital in Mamasa, West Sulawesi, Tuesday (23/4). The President will respond to the needs of the Kondosapata regional hospital, from the need for human health resources, particularly specialist doctors, to medical equipment, to the improvement of the hospital building. Currently, Kondosapata Regional Hospital requires a number of specialist doctors, especially for cancer, cardiology, stroke and uronephrology departments. The Kondosapata Regional Hospital also lacks medical equipment and the condition of the building requires numerous repairs. “We will help you, this is the 2nd floor, the 3rd floor is unused due to construction problems. “Later the PUPR ministry team will come here to see what will be repaired,” said President Jokowi at the Kondosapata Regional Hospital, Tuesday (23/4). Regarding the need for human resources, especially specialist doctors, which are still lacking, President Jokowi said that existing doctors would be sent to specialized schools. “After that, we will include medical equipment, whether it is catheterization laboratory, mammography, CT scan, but human resources must be ready,” said Jokowi. Director of Kondosapata Regional Hospital, Dr. Riana Randabunga said that currently, Kondosapata Regional Hospital does not have many specialist doctors and still lacks medical equipment. “We will continue to meet all our needs, but we still lack specialist doctors,” said Dr. Riane. He hopes that specialized services, including cancer, cardiology, stroke and uronephrology, can be provided at this hospital. “We hope that after the visit of the President and the Minister of Health to attend the Kondosapata Regional Hospital in the future, what we really need is additional human resources and then facilities and infrastructure, especially the existing building, we hope that in the near future in the future we will be helped to repair it,” said Dr. Riane. This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Indonesian Ministry of Health. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620 and email address [email protected]. Head of the Office of Communications and Public Services Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Mr. Epid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sehatnegeriku.kemkes.go.id/baca/rilis-media/20240423/3745344/presiden-jokowi-akan-penuhi-kebutuhan-sdm-hingga-infrastruktur-rsud-kondosapata-sulbar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos