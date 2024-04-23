Acting Governor Expresses Thanks for Successful President's Visit to West Sulawesi





Liputan6.com, Mamuju – Acting Governor of West Sulawesi Zudan Arif Fakrulloh expressed his thanks to all parties who made President Joko Widodo's visit to the 33rd province a success. Starting from the ranks of the West Sulawesi Provincial Government, Forkopimda leaders, community leaders, and youth and student leaders. » said Zudan, after the success of the President's entire working visit program to two districts in West Sulawesi. He expressed his gratitude to the President and advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers who were happy to be present in the province nicknamed Tanah Mandar. “Thank you to the regional police chief and the military commander for all their security support, because we know people are flocking in their thousands,” Zudan said. Zudan revealed that the President gave a positive response to the West Sulawesi Provincial Government for the success of all its programs. The President noted the support that will be provided to the West Sulawesi Provincial Government through the Minister of PUPR, Health and Transportation. “Especially at the airport, lights will be installed soon. Then, at Mamasa Regional Hospital, they will be immediately repaired and a new market will be built,” Zudan said. Zudan continued, regional roads will be added to the presidential instruction, including the management of phase two of earthquake relief for Majene and Mamuju regencies which will be communicated to the Head of BNPB. “And what is good for education will be the construction of a dormitory for SMKN 1 Rangas and the provision of electric cars for practice,” said Zudan. Zudan revealed that the President plans to return to inaugurate the Budong-Budong Dam and the Tampa Padang Airport. “The completion of this dam and airport will be accelerated,” Zudan said. Zudan also expressed his thanks to all those who enthusiastically welcomed the President's arrival. With this welcome, according to him, the President is very loved by the people. Meanwhile, Pangdam XIV Hasanuddin, TNI Major General Bobby Rinal Makmun, said that success in implementing security was part of the collaboration of all parties in the TNI, Polri and all elements that had helped secure the agenda for the president's visit. “This is not implemented by a single party, we collaborate, including the regional government and the police, to ensure that the president's visit takes place safely and smoothly,” explained Bobby Rinal. West Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Adang Ginanjar also said that the success of obtaining was due to the solidarity of all parties. “Thank God the situation was safe during the visit,” concluded Adang Ginanjar.

