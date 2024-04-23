Sino-Russian business friendship may not be quite what you think

The writer is a senior fellow in geoeconomics at the European Council on Foreign Relations and author of Backfire

On paper, trade ties between Russia and China seem enormous: in 2023, trade turnover between the two countries will reach $240 billion, an increase of 26.3% in just one year. . Moscow and Beijing can rejoice, because such flattering statistics lend credence to the idea that the two capitals enjoy boundless friendship. But if you dig beneath the surface of Russia-China trade data, you'll discover a more nuanced picture.

It's no surprise that the world's second-largest economy (China) and eighth-largest economy (Russia) do business with each other. It is also not surprising that these trade ties are strengthening as sanctions push Moscow to redirect trade from Europe to Asia. But what is more interesting is whether Chinese companies have established unusual ties with their Russian counterparts.

First of all, it is worth checking whether the volume of trade between Russia and China is unusually high. Russia's nominal gross domestic product falls between those of Brazil and Australia. It turns out that Russia, Brazil and Australia's trade with China is all roughly equivalent. This is not enough to conclude that there is nothing special about the ties between Russia and China, but it does at least suggest that the talk of a special relationship between the two countries rests on shaky foundations.

Chinese imports from Russia grew by 12.7% in 2023. Yet such high growth rates are far from unusual in Chinese trade statistics. In 2022, for example, Chinese imports from Canada increased by 39%, but few observers suggest Beijing is forging a special bond with Ottawa.

It may be more informative to examine the level of Chinese imports from Russia if we want to determine whether Chinese companies are disproportionately dependent on Russian goods and raw materials. The picture may not please the Kremlin: Russia remains a small supplier for Chinese companies. At $129 billion last year, Chinese imports from Russian companies represent only 5 percent of the total. Furthermore, increasing exports to China may well be a double-edged sword: Russian raw materials companies are increasingly dependent on China as an export market, giving Beijing leverage over Moscow.

Perhaps the limitless friendship is based on the fact that Chinese exports to Russia are unusually high? They are expected to increase by 46.9% in 2023, the highest rate among China's trading partners that year. But, again, looking at the data in terms of trade levels gives a different picture: Chinese companies export as much to Russia as to the Netherlands, an economy almost 2.5 times smaller than Russia's and which does not share a long border with China. At $111 billion, Chinese exports to Russia are lower than those to Vietnam.

Of course, quality matters, and Chinese exports of tools that will help Russia produce military equipment are of crucial importance to Moscow. Yet overall, Russian companies are not big customers for Chinese companies, highlighting how unbalanced trade relations between the two countries are.

Rather than exploding, trade relations between Russia and China may well be catching up from an abnormally low level. Trade between the two countries was underdeveloped until Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. With sanctions now cutting Russia off from Europe, Moscow has no choice but to turn towards Beijing, thus fueling catch-up growth.

If the catch-up theory is correct, trade between Russia and China could soon plateau. Recent events support this view. Negotiations on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline have stalled. Furthermore, only a handful of Chinese refiners are capable of processing sulfur-rich Russian crude oil. These two factors suggest that Russian energy sales to China may soon stabilize.

Meanwhile, in March, Chinese banks stopped selling computer equipment to Russia, likely halting the growth of Beijing's exports to Moscow, since computer equipment accounts for the majority of Chinese sales to Russia. . In the first quarter of this year, Chinese exports to Russia remained broadly stable.

The fact that Chinese financial institutions appear increasingly reluctant to do business with Russian companies highlights growing concerns in China about falling foul of US secondary sanctions. As Washington now strengthens enforcement of these measures, these fears could become even more acute in the months to come. The dizzying growth rates of trade between Russia and China could therefore soon be a thing of the past. Moscow and Beijing may boast of their limitless friendship, but this proximity does not seem to extend to the commercial domain.