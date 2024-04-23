Rights group PUCL calls for disqualification of PM Modi over hate speech in Rajasthan

Human rights organization Peoples Union for Civil Liberties on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his demands that Congress would distribute citizens' property among the infiltrators if elected to power.

Kavita Srivastava and Bhanwar Meghwanshi of the organization also filed a complaint with the Jaipur police, urging them to register a first information report against the prime minister.

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Modi claimed that the Congress manifesto talked about calculating the amount of gold that mothers and sisters own, obtaining information about it and then distributing these assets. Congress has Modi dared to show a paragraph from his manifesto where he spoke of redistribution of wealth to the Muslim community.

Modi said: When the Congress-led government was in power, they said that Muslims had the first right to the country's property. This means they will distribute wealth to those with more children and those who infiltrate. Is this acceptable to you?

The complaints called the prime minister's remarks hate speech and said they were a blatant violation of the model code of conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission that political parties and candidates must follow during election campaigns. It puts in place safeguards for speeches, meetings, processions, election manifestos, ballots and several other areas.

The codes general driving section prohibits any activity likely to aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred or provoke tensions between groups. It also prohibits appealing to caste or community sentiments to obtain votes.

This speech clearly constitutes acts prejudicial to the maintenance of peace and harmony among different religious groups in Rajasthan and the country as a whole, the complaints said.

They also claimed that the Prime Minister's speech was made with the intention of arousing and, in any event, is likely to arouse fear or alarm in one community against another.

I would like to point out that given the constitutional stature of Shri Narendra Modi as the current Prime Minister of India, the hate speech he made in Banswara will have a snowball effect not only throughout the state of Rajasthan but also throughout India, promoting discord and hatred towards the minority Muslim community, the complaints say.

They added: The speech is actually aimed at provoking people from the majority community who are angry with the minority community, thereby instigating or encouraging them to attack the minorities even at a later stage, all over Rajasthan as well as the rest of the country. the country.

In view of this, the organization urged the Jaipur Chief Electoral Officer to disqualify Modi under the Representation of the People Act. He also sought similar action against Bharatiya Janata Party candidates Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara, and Manna Lal Rawat, who is contesting from Udaipur parliamentary constituency.

I also urge you to initiate criminal proceedings against them as well as the Sabha organizers, CP Joshi, BJP state president and other BJP members who were present or involved in the meeting and prosecute them in accordance with to the law, read the complaint.

Srivastava and Meghwanshi urged the Jaipur police to register an FIR against those under sections 153A (promotion of enmity), 153B (punishment for hate speech), 295A (scandalous religious sentiments) and 505 (1) (statements inciting mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. and 505(2) (statements creating enmity).

Action was also sought under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with the promotion of inter-group enmity in relation to elections.

Modi on Sunday reportedly referred to Congress leader's remarks Manmohan Singh had made on December 9, 2006, when he addressed a meeting of the National Development Council. Singh, the then Prime Minister, had said the country's priorities were to uplift the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and women and children.

We will have to come up with innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to equitably share the fruits of development, Singh had said. They must have first rights to resources.

Monday, more than 17,400 people signed a letter from Samvidhan Bacchao Nagrik Abhiyan alleging that Modi had blatantly violated this code [Model Code of Conduct] and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by delivering a speech intended not only to appeal to communal sentiments but also to incite and aggravate the hatred of Hindus against Muslims.

The letter asked the censorship panel to censure Modi, alleging that the prime minister's speech had the potential to tear apart India's social fabric and impose a ban on his campaign, as had been done previously for violations of this nature.

Read also :