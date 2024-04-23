Donald Trump on trial – The New York Times





A criminal trial is often a confrontation between competing stories. In Donald Trump's just-started trial, prosecutors used their opening statement yesterday to tell the story of a man they say lied and broke the law to get elected president.

Prosecutors said Trump paid $130,000 in hush money to a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair and then filed false business documents to claim the money was instead intended for legal fees. His actions were part of a pattern in which he repeatedly lied to shape his image, prosecutors said, and it worked: He narrowly won the 2016 election.

The story presented by Trump's lawyers in their own opening statements had two main features. First, they urged jurors not to trust witnesses who will testify against Trump, including Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, who previously pleaded guilty to making false statements. Second, Trump's lawyers argued that his attempts to influence the election were ordinary politics.

There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election, Todd Blanche, one of Trump's lawyers, said in his opening statement. It's called democracy.

(Related: Our colleagues Jonah Bromwich and Ben Protess explain the lawsuits opposing Trump's views.)

Beyond the courtroom

The immediate audience for these dueling arguments is the jury of 12 New Yorkers who will decide the verdict. But there is also a broader audience who will judge the matter, of course: American voters.

Trump's lawyers hope to convince both the 12 jurors and this year's voters that his behavior amounted to a normal campaign tactic. Prosecutors, supervised by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, want to portray Trump as a man who lied and cheated in unprecedented ways.

The heart of the matter is not money for sex, Bragg said recently. We would say it was a conspiracy to corrupt a presidential election and then lies in New York business records to cover it up.

A guilty verdict would not prevent Trump from becoming president again. Nothing in the Constitution prevents a person from holding office because of a conviction. But if Braggs' team can convince jurors of that argument, it could have a big impact on the 2024 campaign.

In recent polls, a significant share of current Trump supporters say they would be less likely to vote for him if he were convicted of a crime. And because of how slowly the other three criminal cases against Trump are moving, this case could be the only one to finish trial before the November election.

In the rest of today's newsletter, we'll give you highlights of yesterday's oral arguments and testimony and give you a preview of today's proceedings.

Local Cuisine: Buon Ricordo plates helped make regional Italian cuisine popular in restaurants. Now they are collectibles.

Feelings: Researchers are trying to penetrate the minds of animals.

Prescriptions: Are you taking multiple medications? You may need to reduce your consumption.

A lot of noise for nothing? Every year, millions of people visit a house known as Shakespeare's birthplace. The problem is that no one really knows where he was born.

Lives Lived: Lori and George Schappell were conjoined twins fused at the forehead. Despite their incredible physical closeness, they managed to lead separate lives and said they neither wanted to be surgically separated nor to be born separately. They died at age 62.

SPORTS

Open conversations: On WFAN radio, sports broadcaster Craig Carton invites former gambling addicts like himself to tell their stories.

NBA: The New York Knicks took a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers after a six-point turnaround with seconds remaining.

Denver Nuggets: The defending champions pushed their series lead to 2-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to Jamal Murray's buzzer beater.

ARTS AND IDEAS

A year and a half after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain began commemorating her with statues. While past works depicted monarchs like Queen Victoria as imposing and stern, many statues of Queen Elizabeth will show her as approachable. A sculpture in the town of Oakham depicts her with three corgis at her feet. Real corgis came to take a look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/23/briefing/trump-manhattan-trial-stormy-daniels.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos