Turkish repression of Kurdish political movement continues to fuel deadly armed conflict

The world has 91 democracies and 88 autocracies. However, 71% of the world's population (around 5.7 billion people) living under an autocratic regimea considerable jump from 48% a decade ago.

This tendency towards authoritarianism is clearly visible in Türkiye. Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoan took office in 2003, he has gradually centralized power by systematically suppressing all political opposition. This involved controlling the media, limiting civil liberties, and intervening in the justice system.

However, the results of recent local elections have signaled a significant change in the political landscape. Erdoans' ruling Justice and Development Party received its the biggest defeat in more than two decades. The main opposition group, the Republican People's Party, not only retained control of Istanbul and Ankara, but also won 37.7% of the votes is highest share since 1977.

The elections were particularly important for the Kurdish opposition. Kurds constitute Turkey's largest ethnic minority, consisting of approximately 18% of the population. But since 2016, democratically elected mayors of Kurdish-majority areas have repeatedly been replaced by government-appointed officials.

The first sign that the regime was considering continuing this policy appeared only two days after the elections. In the eastern city of Van, the government tried to prevent Abdullah Zeydan, of the pro-Kurdish DEM party, to become mayor despite a clear majority.

The decision sparked widespread protests in cities across southeastern Turkey. And a few days later, Turkey's supreme electoral council overturned the decision and granted Zeydan the mayor's mandate.

The decision to reinstate Zeydan may seem like a retreat from authoritarianism. But the entrenched political logic that leads to the systematic repression of the Kurdish political movement in Turkey continues to be a fundamental element of the Kurdish conflict.

Since the 1980s, Turkey has been engaged in conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, an insurgent group fighting for greater rights for Kurds. The fighting, which took place mainly in southeastern Turkey but spread to northern Iraq and Syria, resulted in more than 40,000 deaths. Following the failure of the last peace process in July 2015, violent clashes led to at least 6,939 additional deaths.

Suppression of the Kurds

Kurds are often denied equal access to political representation, economic resources and cultural freedoms in relation to the majority Turkish population. One of the clearest examples of their political marginalization is the closing Kurdish political parties. Since 1990, five Kurdish parties were closed by court decision in Türkiye.

This strategy perpetuated the conflict instead of fostering dialogue for a political solution. In many ways, this approach mirrors the initial British strategy in Northern Ireland, where the criminalization and exclusion of Sinn Fin from peace negotiations only prolonged the Troubles.



THE closure of political parties in Türkiye often coincides with the criminalization of Kurdish political leaders. A good example is Selahattin Demirta, a former presidential candidate who won seats in the 2015 elections and denied Erdoan's party a parliamentary majority for the first time since 2002.

However, Demirta was arrested on terrorism charges in November 2016 and has since been held in a high-security prison near the Greek border. He remains in prison despite two final decisions decisions of the European Court of Human Rights demanding his immediate release. The court has declared that his current detention is politically motivated.

In May 2023, Erdoan declared that Demirta would not be released under his governance, calling him a terrorist. In addition to expressly disregarding judicial independence, this statement exposes the political motives behind Demirtas' detention.

The repression against the Kurds extends to daily politics. Kurdish human rights defenders and political activists who defend fundamental rights and freedoms are frequently targeted and prosecuted.

In January 2016, more than 2,000 Turkish and foreign academics signed a petition calling for peace in the Kurdish regions. The petition has received support from prominent figures such as American professor Noam Chomsky and philosopher Judith Butler. However, many of the signatories in Türkiye were dismissed and prosecuted. Some were even imprisoned.

The future of democracy in Türkiye

Turkish citizens are currently limited to a form of democracy that is essentially limited to voting. This limitation restricts the possibilities for genuine democratic deliberations and engagements on crucial societal issues such as income inequality, corruption and, most notably, the Kurdish conflict.

Unsurprisingly, Turkey's approach to the Kurdish conflict leaves little room for a democratic resolution. This strategy mimics ultimately unsuccessful historical examples, such as Colombia's use of military force against the Farc, the country's Marxist rebel movement.

Military offensives, aerial bombardments and counter-insurgency measures have succeeded in weakening the Farc's military strength. But this approach has never succeeded in achieving lasting peace and embarrassed democratic progress in Colombia. It was only in 2016, after 52 years of conflict with the Colombian state, that the Farc made peace with the government.





Turkey must decide whether to learn from its past mistakes and chart a new path or continue with its ineffective strategies. The Kurdish conflict will only be resolved through dialogue and compromise, which will include broader public participation of Kurds in political processes.

In the words of the Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana: Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.