Who is David Pecker, testifying against Donald Trump in criminal trialExBulletin





Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker speaks on the witness stand in Trump's criminal trial, accused of falsifying business records to hide money paid to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in Manhattan State Court in New York on Monday in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg .

rock captionJane Rosenberg

Jeanne Rosenberg

David Pecker, former publisher of one of America's largest tabloids, testified on the witness stand Tuesday about his history and relationship with former President Donald Trump and how he manipulated coverage of the 2016 election .

Pecker is the former CEO of American Media Inc., which until 2019 was the publishing company of the National Enquirer magazine. He is now the first witness to testify against Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, in a trial charging the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records with intent to commit other crimes. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His testimony resumed this morning after a short time on the stand on Monday. Today's hearing is expected to last until mid-afternoon.

As Trump watched from the defense table, Pecker detailed his history and relationship with the former president dating back to the '90s, how he first met former Trump lawyer and other potential witness Michael Cohen and his invitation to attend the announcement of Trump's 2016 presidential candidacy.

Pecker testified that he attended a meeting in mid-August 2015 in which Trump and Cohen asked him what he could do to help the campaign. Pecker agreed to “publish or post positive articles about Mr. Trump and I would publish negative articles about his opponents.” And I said, “I will be your eyes and your ears.” “

The prosecution's opening statements outlined how they say Pecker, Trump and Cohen conspired using a so-called “catch and kill” scheme in August 2015 to bury negative stories that could harm Trump's electoral prospects in 2016 and promote articles in the newspaper. tabloid that were negative about his opponents.

Pecker also said he specifically promised to pay attention to women's potentially harmful stories. Recalling that process, Pecker explained how he discovered key stories such as the claim of an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal and that he had a private conversation with Trump about buying the story to prevent it from being published.

On Tuesday morning, just before the second day of testimony, prosecutors asked Merchan to fine Trump $10,000 for violating a hush order and hold Trump in contempt of court for 10 posts he made on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, and his campaign website. Weeks before the trial began, Merchan issued a gag order against Trump that specifically prohibits him from making or directing others to make public statements about potential jurors, court personnel or members of their family.

A decision could come later today.

Prosecutors established Pecker's testimony Monday

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said in opening statements that evidence will show Pecker found potentially damaging information through his tabloid network and then reported it to Trump and Cohen.

This includes payments to McDougal, who would publicly claim she was having an affair with Trump and allegations of an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Pecker's testimony could corroborate Cohen's, which the defense is already seeking to discredit. Pecker is also likely to testify about the plan to pay McDougal, for which Trump did not reimburse him. This creates the context in which Cohen paid Daniels, which prosecutors say happened because Pecker did not want to pay a second time.

Pecker also testified about the editorial structure of his magazine and the level of oversight he exercised over articles. He also confirmed his phone numbers, which the prosecution said could later be relevant.

In 2018, Pecker was granted immunity in exchange for providing federal prosecutors with information about the payments. American Media, Inc. then admitted to helping arrange payments to McDougal and then being sold amid the scandal of their involvement in the Trump campaign and federal investigations.

Andrea Bernstein contributed to this report.

