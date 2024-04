Sanctions to cut off access to the Chinese dollar as trade with Russia worries the United States

The United States is preparing sanctions against Chinese lenders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

These measures could prevent China from accessing the US dollar and Western markets.

Lawmakers fear that China's trade exports to Russia will help its military industry.



The United States is increasingly targeting Chinese financial institutions, aiming to eradicate a key source of support for Russian military production. Lawmakers in Washington are actively preparing a series of sanctions against these banks, with the goal of completely cutting these lenders off from the global financial system. The Wall Street Journal reports. Although it is a more forceful measure than ever before, there are fears that the boom in trade between Beijing and Moscow will help Russia rebuild its war machine. Even if no weapons are exchanged, China has become the main supplier of essential industrial components, from circuits to aircraft parts. For example, exports of dual-use goods are estimated to have increased from a few thousand to almost 30,000 per month in March, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Such volumes amplify fears that Russia could hold its own in a war of attrition against Ukraine, especially as kyiv slides deeper and deeper into an ammunition shortage. Previously, the threat of US secondary sanctions had already triggered a decline in Sino-Russian financial transactions, including restrictions on yuan payment transactions. But while this has made trade facilitation even more difficult, it has not stopped the two economies from growing closer together. New sanctions could go so far as to prevent China from accessing the US dollar, the essential currency for global trade. That would essentially alienate Beijing from Western markets, a threat that U.S. officials hope will prompt change from China. And for an economy saddled with debt and struggling to rebound, this would only make the problems worse. But it also means risks for Washington, as it could accelerate dedollarization efforts. “China can’t have it both ways,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said last week. “He cannot claim to want to maintain positive friendly relations with the countries of Europe, while fueling the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War.” He goes to China on Tuesday. Beijing reacted to the news by calling the US approach “hypocritical”. Reuters reported. “China's right to conduct normal economic and trade exchanges with other countries, including Russia, is inviolable,” responded Wang Webin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, to the threat of sanctions during from a press briefing on Tuesday.

